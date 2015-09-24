Edition:
Pope Francis in America

Pope Francis blesses a schoolchild upon departure from the Vatican Embassy in Washington on the third day of his first visit to the United States September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

His Holiness Pope Francis is welcomed to the Speakers Balcony at the US Capitol by members of Congress in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Pope Francis blesses an unidentified child after addressing a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress as Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) look on in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Pope Francis is embraced by a man in the crowd as he departs the Vatican Embassy in Washington on the third day of his first visit to the United States September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Pope Francis greets parishioners, immigrants and clients of Catholic Charities, as he arrives at St. Patrick's Church, in Washington, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Pope Francis pauses in front of a sculpture of Spanish-born Franciscan Friar Junipero Serra in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Ines Rodriguez, Claudia Montana, Ikeita Cantu and Carmen Guzman gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol to catch a glimpse of Pope Francis who will address a joint meeting of Congress in Washington, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Mark Perez wears a button bearing the image of Pope Francis while waiting for him to arrive for a visit to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington September 24, 2015, in Washington. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

People pack the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol to see Pope Francis appear on the Speaker's balcony during his speech to the U.S. Congress in Washington, September 24 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Members of the crowd take photographs of Pope Francis leaving the Vatican Embassy in Washington on the third day of his first visit to the United States September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Speaker of the House John Boehner speaks with Pope Francis in the U.S. Capitol building as the Pope arrives to deliver his speech to a joint meeting of Congress in Washington DC September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Bill Clark//Pool

Kaydn Dorsey, 4, (L) and Lionel Perkins, 4, draw on a coloring sheet bearing the image of Pope Francis as they wait for him to arrive on a visit to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington September 24, 2015, in Washington. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Republican U.S. presidential candidate and Senator Ted Cruz looks over at rival candidate Senator Marco Rubio after Pope Francis' address before a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Pope Francis addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis dispenses incense while celebrating Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Nuns leans out to see Pope Francis as he greets and blesses seminarians, novices and religious guests inside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Pope Francis waves to crowds gathered to see him as he arrives at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Priests attend the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra by Pope Francis at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Pope Francis kisses a baby as he parades around the White House Ellipse in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Pope Francis arrives for the midday prayer service at the Cathedral of St. Matthews in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Newton/Pool

President Barack Obama meets with Pope Francis in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pope Francis rides down Constitution Avenue in his Popemobile in Washington on day two of his first visit to the United States in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Pope Francis gives a thumbs-up during a papal parade in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool

People cheer for Pope Francis during a papal parade in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, and Pope Francis wave from a balcony during an official welcoming ceremony held at the White House in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama stands with Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony for the pope at the White House in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pope Francis arrives for the midday prayer service at the Cathedral of St. Matthews in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool

Pope Francis holds a prayer meeting with the U.S. bishops at Saint Matthew's Cathedral in Washington, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Pope Francis puts the aspergillium to his forehead as he arrives for the midday prayer service at the Cathedral of St. Matthews in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Newton/Pool

Catholic bishops of the United States are pictured before the midday prayer service at the Cathedral of St. Matthews in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toni L. Sandys/Pool

Pope Francis speaks to bishops during the midday prayer service at the Cathedral of St. Matthews in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool

Bishops listen to Pope Francis speak during the midday prayer service at the Cathedral of St. Matthews in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool

Sister Marie of Washington passes through security before Pope Francis holds the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Pineda family from Mexico smile after greeting Pope Francis outside Saint Matthew's Cathedral in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama and Pope Francis walk down the White House colonnade to the Oval Office during a welcoming ceremony for the pontiff in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

President Barack Obama sits with Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony for the pope at the White House in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama welcomes Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A member of the audience holds a rosary and a Vatican flag as President Barack Obama welcomes Pope Francis during a ceremony at the White House in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama welcomes Pope Francis during a ceremony at the White House in Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pope Francis' papal plane taxis at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington upon arrival in the United States, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Pope Francis descends the stairs of the papal plane after arriving in the United States at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

President Obama and Pope Francis share a laugh as President Obama and first lady Michelle welcomed the Pontiff upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Pope Francis waves as he is driven away in a Fiat 500 model after arriving in the United States at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

