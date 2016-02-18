Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Feb 18, 2016 | 3:00am GMT

Pope Francis in Mexico

Pope Francis blesses the United States while standing next to a wooden cross at the border between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

People attend the Mass celebrated by Pope Francis in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Thousands watch Pope Francis on the screen during a simulcast at the Sunbowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Dan Dalstra

People stand at a border crossing between Mexico and the United States as Pope Francis (not pictured) attends a ceremony at a cross erected at the border between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis is greeted by a female inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Pope Francis is pulled towards the crowd, over a child in a wheelchair, during a visit to a stadium in Morelia, Mexico on February 16, 2016 in a combination of still image from pool video. Pope Francis, who is usually calm and accommodating with his admirers, clearly lost his temper with a person who pulled on him so hard that he fell onto a child on a wheel chair. Video footage showed that while the pope was walking at the edge of a crowd in an stadium, he stopped to greet children who were sitting. Two arms reached out to grab him and the person would not let go, even after the pope lost his balance and his chest was pressing on the child's head. Aides and security men stopped the pope from falling to the ground. After he returned to an upright position, his face turned angry. He looked at the person, raised his voice and said twice in Spanish: "Don't be selfish!". Images taken February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mexican Government Televison/POOL via Reuters TV

Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Pope Francis hugs two girls during a meeting with youths at the Jose Maria Morelos y Pavon stadium in Morelia, Mexico, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Pope Francis blesses a crucifix during a meeting with youths at the Jose Maria Morelos y Pavon stadium in Morelia, Mexico, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano Handout via Reuters

Nuns participate in a Mass by Pope Francis at Venustiano Carranza stadium in Morelia, Mexico February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis greets faithful in San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano Handout via Reuters

A man sells key-chains in the shape of Pope Francis in downtown Morelia, in the Mexican state of Michoacan February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A family poses for a photograph while standing separated by the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, after a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 15, 2016. According to the organizers of the event, the Mass was organized to bring together dozens of families of Mexican migrants living in the U.S. and who, based on their immigration status, will not be able to join their families in Mexico when Pope Francis celebrates Mass in Ciudad Juarez on February 17. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Pope Francis celebrates a Mass in San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico, February 15, 2016. Picture taken on February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano Handout via Reuters

Pope Francis kisses a child while arriving to celebrate Mass in San Cristobal de las Casas, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Pope Francis arrives to celebrate Mass for a crowd of hundreds of thousands in Ecatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis is seen praying in front of the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe while celebrating mass at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Members of the cleric participate in a mass celebrated by Pope Francis at Guadalupe's basilica in Mexico City. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis meets with bishops at the Metropolitan Cathedral at Zocalo Square in Mexico City. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis, Mexico's first lady Angelica Rivera and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto participate in a ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis gestures while wearing a Mariachi hat given to him by someone in the crowd on Zocalo Square in Mexico City. REUTERS/Mexico Presidency

A member of the cleric participates in a Pope Francis's Mass before a crowd of hundreds of thousands in Ecatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis celebrates a Mass before a crowd of hundreds of thousands in Ecatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Max Rossi

People participate in Pope Francis's Mass for a crowd of hundreds of thousands in Ecatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Pope Francis celebrates mass at Guadalupe's basilica in Mexico City. REUTERS/Max Rossi

People wait for Pope Francis to celebrate Mass in San Cristobal de las Casas. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Pope Francis wears a sombrero hat as he meets Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and first lady Angelica Rivera after his arrival in Mexico City. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano Handout via Reuters

Pope Francis celebrates mass at Guadalupe's basilica in Mexico City. REUTERS/Max Rossi

People participate in a Pope Francis's Mass for a crowd of hundreds of thousands in Ecatepec, Mexico. "REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Pope Francis celebrates a Mass before a crowd of hundreds of thousands in Ecatepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

