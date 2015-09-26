Edition:
United Kingdom
Sat Sep 26, 2015 | 1:50am BST

Pope Francis in New York

Pope Francis rides in a motorcade in New York's Central Park. REUTERS/Richard Drew/AP/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis bows down as he celebrates mass at Madison Square Garden. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis celebrates mass at Madison Square Garden. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A sea of thousands of well-wishes await to witness Pope Francis and his motorcade ride through Central Park. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2015
Pope Francis leads Mass attended by thousands of the ticketed faithful at Madison Square Garden. REUTERS/Michael Appleton/The New York Times/POOL

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2015
Pope Francis kisses a cross from a woman inside of Our Lady Queen of Angels in East Harlem. REUTERS/EPA/JOHN TAGGART/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Crowds of people stand behind a police barricade as they await the arrival of Pope Francis in Central Park. REUTERS/AP Photo/Richard Drew/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis rides in a motorcade in New York's Central Park. REUTERS/Richard Drew/AP/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis at Madison Square Garden. REUTERS/Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images/POOL

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2015
Nuns watch as Pope Francis leads Mass at Madison Square Garden. REUTERS/Michael Appleton/The New York Times/POOL

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2015
Pope Francis is driven on a golf cart as he arrives at Madison Square Garden. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis plays in front of a screen with students as he visits Our Lady Queen of Angels School in East Harlem. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Residents await the arrival of Pope Francis for a tour at Our Lady Queen of Angels School in East Harlem. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
U.N. personnel take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to greet UN staff members at United Nations headquarters with Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERSAP Photo/Kevin Hagen/Pool

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis arrives for a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis shakes the hand of a New York Police Department officer while visiting the 9/11 Memorial plaza. REUTERS/Jin Lee/9-11MemorialMuseum/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis speaks during a multi-religious prayer for peace at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis walks with Timothy Cardinal Dolan as they pass Ladder Company 3 truck during a visit to the 9/11 Memorial Museum. REUTERS/Jin Lee/9-11MemorialMuseum/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Pope Francis, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, look upon a broken piece of steel from the World Trade Center as they tour the 9/11 memorial and museum. REUTERS/Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Cardinal Timothy Dolan speaks as Pope Francis stands with Jewish and Muslim leaders as he visits the museum to the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis prays for the victims at the September 11, 2001 memorial. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis talks with students as he visits Our Lady Queen of Angels School in East Harlem. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis is given a gift from a child as he greets family members of victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks . REUTERS/Jin Lee/9-11MemorialMuseum/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francisgreets a child at the U.N. headquarters. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis waits to address a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis arrives to greet UN staff members at United Nations headquarters with Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERS/AP Photo/Kevin Hagen/Pool

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he rides down Fifth Avenue in New York. REUTERS/Richard Drew/AP/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Crowds line the sidewalk as Pope Francis rides down Fifth Avenue in New York. REUTERS/Richard Drew/AP/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis departs after presiding over evening prayers at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis shares a reflection during evening prayer service at St. Patrick's Cathedral. REUTERS/Mary Altaffer/AP/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A group of nuns take photographs as they await Pope Francis' celebration of evening prayers at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
People in the crowds outside of St. Patrick's Cathedral. REUTERS/Damon Winter/The New York Times/POOL

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis rides by crowds outside of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Damon Winter/The New York Times/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis during The Evening Prayer at St. Patrick's Cathedral. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch/USA Today/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
The doors are opened as Pope Francis prepares to depart St. Patrick's Cathedral. REUTERS/Damon Winter/The New York Times/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis waves to well-wishers as he makes his way down 5th avenue to St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis boards a waiting helicopter after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport. REUTERS/Craig Ruttle/AP/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis engages well wishes including Gerard Gubatan of Brooklyn, center left, after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport. REUTERS/Craig Ruttle/AP/POOL

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis waves to gathered crowds as he makes his way down Fifth Avenue towards St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Anthony Behar/SIPA/POOL

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis (R) gives a gift to Cardinal Timothy Dolan during mass at Madison Square Garden on September 25, 2015 in New York City. Pope Francis is visiting New York City during a six-day tour of the United States, with stops in Washington D.C., New York City and Philadelphia, PA. REUTERS/Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images/POOL

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2015
