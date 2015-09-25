Pope Francis in NYC
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he rides down Fifth Avenue in New York. REUTERS/Richard Drew/AP/POOL
Pope Francis arrives for a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pope Francis addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pope Francis arrives to greet UN staff members at United Nations headquarters with Secretary General Ban Ki-moon in New York September. 25, 2015. REUTERSAP Photo/Kevin Hagen/Pool
Crowds line the sidewalk as Pope Francis rides down Fifth Avenue in New York. REUTERS/Richard Drew/AP/POOL
Pope Francis departs after presiding over evening prayers at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Pope Francis rides by crowds outside of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Damon Winter/The New York Times/POOL
A group of nuns take photographs as they await Pope Francis' celebration of evening prayers at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis boards a waiting helicopter after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport. REUTERS/Craig Ruttle/AP/POOL
Pope Francis engages well wishes including Gerard Gubatan of Brooklyn, center left, after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport. REUTERS/Craig Ruttle/AP/POOL
Pope Francis and Cardinal Dolan during The Evening Prayer (Vespers) at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch/USA Today/POOL
Pope Francis during The Evening Prayer at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch/USA Today/POOL
Pope Francis waves to gathered crowds as he makes his way down Fifth Avenue towards St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Anthony Behar/SIPA/POOL
Audience members taker photos as they await Pope Francis for the Evening Prayer (Vespers) at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch/USA Today/POOL
Pope Francis presides over evening prayers at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pope Francis reaches out to 5th grader Omodelei Ojo of the Brooklyn borough of New York as he is greeted by children upon arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport. REUTERS/Craig Ruttle/AP/POOL
Pope Francis waves to crowds outside of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Damon Winter/The New York Times/POOL
Pope Francis presides over evening prayers at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis waves from his vehicle as he is driven down 5th avenue near St. Patrick�s Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People react as Pope Francis is driven down 5th avenue near St. Patrick�s Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pope Francis is given a gift as he greets well wishes after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport. REUTERS/Craig Ruttle/AP/POOL
Pope Francis presides over evening prayers at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pope Francis waves to well-wishers as he makes his way down 5th avenue to St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
A day with a Syrian refugee
Reuters photographer Eric Gaillard spent a day with Ehab Ali Naser, a 23-year-old Syrian refugee who had set up camp on the outskirts of Paris.
Battle for Yemen
The frontlines and beyond in the conflict for Yemen.
Migrants celebrate Eid
At a 162-room castle in Austria, villagers and refugees come together for Eid al-Adha.
Journey to Mecca
Muslim faithful make the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.