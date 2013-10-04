Edition:
Pope Francis visits Assisi

<p>Pope Francis is greeted by nuns as he leaves after visiting the Hermitage of the Carceri during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gian Matteo Crocchioni/Pool</p>

<p>A nun looks with binocular as Pope Francis arrives to holds a mass next to San Francesco Basilica in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>Pope Francis greets cloistered nuns after a visit to the St. Chiara Basilica in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

<p>Pope Francis blesses a disabled person during his visit at the Serafico Institue in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/POOL</p>

<p>A child holds a flag as they waits Pope Francis at Caritas residence in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>Pope Francis leaves after visiting the Hermitage of the Carceri during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andreas Solaro/Pool</p>

<p>Pope Francis waves during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool</p>

<p>Pope Francis waves as he leaves Serafico Institute in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

<p>Pope Francis holds a mass next to San Francesco Basilica in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>A child plays with sacred objects as Pope Francis leads a mass in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

<p>Pope Francis prays in front of the tomb of Saint Francis during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gian Matteo Crocchioni/Pool</p>

<p>Nuns looks at Pope Francis leaving the Archbishop's residence after his meeting with the underprivileged during a pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool</p>

<p>Pope Francis is welcomed by Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta as he arrives at St. Francis Basilica during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool</p>

<p>Pope Francis visits the tomb of Saint Francis during his pastoral visit in Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gian Matteo Crocchioni/Pool</p>

<p>Pope Francis leads a mass in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

<p>Pope Francis kisses a baby during his pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool</p>

<p>A child touches a crucifix during Pope Francis' visit at the Serafico Instiute in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool</p>

<p>Pope Francis leads a mass in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

<p>Pope Francis leaves after visiting the Hermitage of the Carceri during his pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gian Matteo Crocchioni/Pool</p>

<p>Pope Francis is welcomed by a monk as he arrives at St. Francis Basilica during his pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool</p>

<p>Pope Francis is welcomed by a child as he arrives at the Caritas Reception Center at St. Mary of the Angels, during his pastoral visit near Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino/Pool</p>

<p>Pope Francis arrives at St. Francis Basilica during his pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pietro Crocchioni/Pool</p>

