Pictures | Mon Jul 6, 2015 | 8:34pm BST

Pope Francis visits Latin America

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Priests take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Firefighters spray water on pilgrims to cool them down before Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A girl holds a sign reading "Welcome Pope Francisco (Francis)" as she waits with others for Pope Francis to drive past in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Granja

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pope Francis and Ecuador's President Rafael Correa walk towards children after Pope Francis landed in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Crowds of the faithful wave as they wait for Pope Francis at a mass in Parque Samanes in Guayaquil, Ecuador July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pope Francis greets a crowd from the Popemobile in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Granja

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Crowds of the faithful wave as they wait for Pope Francis at a mass in Parque Samanes in Guayaquil, Ecuador July 6, 2015. The banner reads, "Welcome Pope Francis". REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pope Francis leads a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Catholic faithful wait for Pope Francis to drive past in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Faithfuls wait for Pope Francis to arrive at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. The writing on the sign reads "MInistry of the Interior". REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pope Francis waves to the crowd of faithfuls upon his arrival at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
People react as Pope Francis drives past in the Popemobile in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Granja

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pope Francis waves while wearing a neck sash in Ecuador's national colours after he landed in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Pope Francis is driven past faithfuls during his arrival at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
World Heritage sites

Next Slideshows

World Heritage sites

World Heritage sites

The Alamo in San Antonio joins Stonehenge, Palace of Versailles and the ruins of Petra on the UNESCO list.

06 Jul 2015
Princess Charlotte's christening

Princess Charlotte's christening

The British royal family gather for the christening of Princess Charlotte at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate.

06 Jul 2015
Trouble in Greek paradise

Trouble in Greek paradise

Tourists enjoy their holidays on the island of Santorini amid Greece's mushrooming financial crisis.

06 Jul 2015
Hot dog eating champions

Hot dog eating champions

Matt Stonie and Miki Sudo win at Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

04 Jul 2015

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park

Swimmers take a dip in the still-chilly Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

