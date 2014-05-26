Edition:
United Kingdom
Pope in the Holy Land

Pope Francis touches the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/Pool

Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Pope Francis listens to a children's choir during a reception at the residence of Israel's President Shimon Peres in Jerusalem May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tsafrir Abayov/Pool

Pope Francis and Israel's President Shimon Peres plant an olive tree after their meeting at the president's residence in Jerusalem May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Pope Francis waves as he arrives for a meeting at the Church of Gethsemane in Jerusalem May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/Pool

Pope Francis touches the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A message written by Pope Francis is seen in the Yad Vashem guest book after he attended a ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem May 26, 2014. Francis, at the request of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, visited Israel's "Memorial to the Victims of Terror", a day after praying at an Israeli security wall abhorred by Palestinians. The note reads in Spanish: "With the shame of what Mankind, created in the image and likeness of God, was capable of doing. With the shame that Mankind has become the lord of evil; with the shame that Mankind, believing himself God, has sacrificed his brothers this way. Never again!! Never again!!. Francis. 26.5.2014". REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Pope Francis touches the wall that divides Israel from the West Bank, on his way to celebrate a mass in Manger Square next to the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mheisen Amareen

Israel's President Shimon Peres and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walk with Pope Francis on the red carpet during a welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israel's President Shimon Peres stands with Pope Francis during a welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew walks with Pope Francis outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Pope Francis looks out a helicopter window upon his arrival to the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' cap as he speaks during a mass at Amman International Stadium May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to Manger Square to lead an open-air mass in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Pope Francis and Constantinople Patriarch Bartholomew kneel to kiss the Stone of Unction, traditionally claimed as the stone where Jesus' body was prepared for burial, in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/Pool

Security personnel take cover as a Pope Francis' helicopter lands on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Pope Francis prays at the edge of the Jordan River, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yousef Allan/Royal Palace

Israeli children hold up flags as they greet Pope Francis on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Pope Francis meets Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/Pool

Pope Francis celebrates a mass in Manger Square next to the Church of the Nativity, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/Pool

A woman prays as she awaits the arrival of Pope Francis at Manger Square, outside the Church of Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Jordan's King Abdullah and Queen Rania walk with Pope Francis during a welcoming ceremony in Amman, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

People gather for an open-air mass led by Pope Francis at Manger Square in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Pope Francis reviews the honour guard upon his arrival at Queen Alia International airport in Amman May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/Pool

Pope Francis greets a child before celebrating a mass at Amman International Stadium May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A man holds a Lebanon flag during a mass headed by Pope Francis at Amman International Stadium May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

