Pope in the wind

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis delivers a speech to Catholic faithful at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle while giving mass to thousands of youths on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool

A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leaves at the end of a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A gust of wind blows the mantle of Pope Francis as he stands next to Sri Lanka's newly elected president Mithripala Sirisena at the Colombo airport. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his Wednesday general audience in St Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skull cap off during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he greets the faithful at the S. Maria della Provvidenza church in Rome. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he stands at the balcony of St. John's in Lateran basilica after celebrating a solemn mass in Rome. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skull cap off as a priest tries to grab it during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' cap during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

