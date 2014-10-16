Edition:
United Kingdom
Pope in the wind

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' cap during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he stands at the balcony of St. John's in Lateran basilica after celebrating a solemn mass in Rome, April 7, 2013.REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skull cap off during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he greets the faithful at the S. Maria della Provvidenza church in Rome, during the Holy Thursday celebration, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis delivers a speech to Catholic faithful at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle while giving mass to thousands of youths on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July, 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leaves at the end of a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his Wednesday general audience in St Peter's square at the Vatican, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

