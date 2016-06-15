Edition:
United Kingdom

Pope in the wind

Photographer
Tony Gentile
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
1 / 17
Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2013

Pope Francis delivers a speech to Catholic faithful at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2013
Pope Francis delivers a speech to Catholic faithful at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
2 / 17
Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
Vatican, Vatican City
Reuters / Wednesday, October 15, 2014

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 15, 2014
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
3 / 17
Photographer
Max Rossi
Location
VATICAN CITY, Vatican City
Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2014

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2014
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
4 / 17
Photographer
POOL New
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2013

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle while giving mass to thousands of youths on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2013
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle while giving mass to thousands of youths on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool
Close
5 / 17
Photographer
Tony Gentile
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
6 / 17
Photographer
Tony Gentile
Location
VATICAN CITY, Vatican City
Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2013

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leaves at the end of a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2013
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leaves at the end of a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
7 / 17
Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka
Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015

A gust of wind blows the mantle of Pope Francis as he stands next to Sri Lanka's newly elected president Mithripala Sirisena at the Colombo airport. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
A gust of wind blows the mantle of Pope Francis as he stands next to Sri Lanka's newly elected president Mithripala Sirisena at the Colombo airport. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
8 / 17
Photographer
Tony Gentile
Location
VATICAN CITY, Vatican City
Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2013

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his Wednesday general audience in St Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2013
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his Wednesday general audience in St Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
9 / 17
Photographer
Tony Gentile
Location
VATICAN CITY, Vatican City
Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2013

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2013
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
10 / 17
Photographer
Max Rossi
Location
VATICAN CITY, Vatican City
Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2014
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
11 / 17
Photographer
Max Rossi
Location
VATICAN CITY, Vatican City
Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2014
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
12 / 17
Photographer
Max Rossi
Location
VATICAN CITY, Vatican City
Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skull cap off during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2014
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skull cap off during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
13 / 17
Photographer
Tony Gentile
Location
ROME, Italy
Reuters / Thursday, April 17, 2014

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he greets the faithful at the S. Maria della Provvidenza church in Rome, during the Holy Thursday celebration. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, April 17, 2014
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he greets the faithful at the S. Maria della Provvidenza church in Rome, during the Holy Thursday celebration. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
14 / 17
Photographer
Tony Gentile
Location
ROME, Italy
Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2013

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he stands at the balcony of St. John's in Lateran basilica after celebrating a solemn mass in Rome. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2013
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he stands at the balcony of St. John's in Lateran basilica after celebrating a solemn mass in Rome. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
15 / 17
Photographer
Tony Gentile
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY
Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skull cap off as a priest tries to grab it during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skull cap off as a priest tries to grab it during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
16 / 17
Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
VATICAN, Vatican City
Reuters / Wednesday, April 30, 2014

A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' cap during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 30, 2014
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' cap during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
17 / 17

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

E3 gaming expo

E3 gaming expo
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »