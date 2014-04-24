Edition:
Pope John Paul II - soon to be saint

<p>A monument of the late Pope John Paul II stands in Czestochowa, southern Poland April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

A monument of the late Pope John Paul II stands in Czestochowa, southern Poland April 2, 2014.

<p>A picture of the late Pope John Paul II is seen during a mass at the cathedral in Xochimilco, Mexico City April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A picture of the late Pope John Paul II is seen during a mass at the cathedral in Xochimilco, Mexico City April 10, 2014.

<p>Catholics look at a wax model of the late Pope John Paul II at the cathedral in Xochimilco, Mexico City April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Catholics look at a wax model of the late Pope John Paul II at the cathedral in Xochimilco, Mexico City April 10, 2014.

<p>Franciscan friar Jorge Jacek Twarog, rector of the Polish Catholic Mission in Argentina, walks next to a monument of the late Pope John Paul II in the garden of the convent and church Our Lady Queen of Poland, in Martin Coronado, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

Franciscan friar Jorge Jacek Twarog, rector of the Polish Catholic Mission in Argentina, walks next to a monument of the late Pope John Paul II in the garden of the convent and church Our Lady Queen of Poland, in Martin Coronado, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires April 14, 2014.

<p>A statue of late Pope John II is seen outside Almudena Cathedral in Madrid January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

A statue of late Pope John II is seen outside Almudena Cathedral in Madrid January 29, 2014.

<p>Sculptor Dondon Awa cleans the head of a statue of the late Pope John Paul II at his workshop in Tayuman, metro Manila April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Sculptor Dondon Awa cleans the head of a statue of the late Pope John Paul II at his workshop in Tayuman, metro Manila April 11, 2014.

<p>Sculptor Dondon Awa works on a statue of the late Pope John Paul II at his workshop in Tayuman, metro Manila April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Sculptor Dondon Awa works on a statue of the late Pope John Paul II at his workshop in Tayuman, metro Manila April 11, 2014.

<p>A nun views a picture of the late Pope John Paul II inside a religious store in Tayuman, metro Manila April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

A nun views a picture of the late Pope John Paul II inside a religious store in Tayuman, metro Manila April 14, 2014.

<p>A shop worker poses as she holds up rosaries bearing pictures of Pope John Paul II inside a religious store in Caloocan city, metro Manila April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

A shop worker poses as she holds up rosaries bearing pictures of Pope John Paul II inside a religious store in Caloocan city, metro Manila April 16, 2014.

<p>Pictures depicting the late Pope John Paul II are displayed in a shop in Rome April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pictures depicting the late Pope John Paul II are displayed in a shop in Rome April 23, 2014.

<p>A golden statue of the late Pope John Paul II stands on a private property in Jordanow, southern Poland April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

A golden statue of the late Pope John Paul II stands on a private property in Jordanow, southern Poland April 17, 2014.

<p>A statue of Pope John Paul II is seen outside the Blessed John Paul II Shrine in Washington, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

A statue of Pope John Paul II is seen outside the Blessed John Paul II Shrine in Washington, January 24, 2014.

<p>A statue of the late Pope John Paul II stands in Ploermel January 25, 2014. The sign reads: "Do not be afraid." REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A statue of the late Pope John Paul II stands in Ploermel January 25, 2014. The sign reads: "Do not be afraid."

<p>Sculptor Czeslaw Dzwigaj works on bas-relief of the late Pope John Paul II in his atelier near Krakow April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Sculptor Czeslaw Dzwigaj works on bas-relief of the late Pope John Paul II in his atelier near Krakow April 9, 2014.

<p>A bas-relief of the late Pope John Paul II, made of bronze, is being worked on in Krakow April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

A bas-relief of the late Pope John Paul II, made of bronze, is being worked on in Krakow April 17, 2014.

<p>A vendor holds a bust of the late Pope John Paul II at a shop in Kielce, southern Poland April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

A vendor holds a bust of the late Pope John Paul II at a shop in Kielce, southern Poland April 16, 2014.

<p>People cast shadows as they pray in front of the statue of Pope John Paul II on the ninth anniversary of his death in Wadowice, the birth place of the Polish pope, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

People cast shadows as they pray in front of the statue of Pope John Paul II on the ninth anniversary of his death in Wadowice, the birth place of the Polish pope, April 2, 2014.

