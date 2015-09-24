Pope says first mass in U.S.
Pope Francis celebrates the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis is touched by a nun as he arrives in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis arrives at Catholic University for a Canonization Mass in Washington. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
Pope Francis dispenses incense while celebrating Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Nuns leans out to see Pope Francis as he greets and blesses seminarians, novices and religious guests inside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A man in a feather dress carries a relic of Junipero Serra past Pope Francis as the pontiff presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis walks in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Patrick Semansky/Pool
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Communion is celebrated during Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Maura Liquin, 65, (3rd R) prays during a live screening of Pope Francis celebrating the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington, on a television screen in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra inside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis exits the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception to preside over the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Matt McClain/Pool
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis waves to crowds gathered to see him as he arrives at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Nuns await Pope Francis at the National Shrine before a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Priests attend the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra by Pope Francis at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People listen during a live screening of Pope Francis celebrating the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington, on a television screen in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pope Francis greets gatherers as he is applauded inside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Patrick Semansky/Pool
Pope Francis arrives at the the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pope Francis waves to the crowds gathered to see him as he arrives at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Members of the public watch as Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Vatican flag is seen as people attend the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra by Pope Francis at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pope Francis waves to crowds gathered to see him as he arrives at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis waves to the crowds gathered to see him as he arrives at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile Doug Mills/Pool
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
