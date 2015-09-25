Pope visits Ground Zero
Pope Francis speaks during a multi-religious prayer for peace at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/POOL
Pope Francis presides over a multi-religious service as he visits the museum to the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Pope Francis, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, look upon a broken piece of steel from the World Trade Center as they tour the 9/11 memorial and museum. REUTERS/Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday/POOL
Cardinal Timothy Dolan speaks as Pope Francis stands with Jewish and Muslim leaders as he visits the museum to the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis visits the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York. REUTERS/Susan Watts/Daily News/POOL
Pope Francis looks on during a multi-religious prayer for peace at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/POOL
Pope Francis greets religious leaders during a multi-religious prayer for peace at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/POOL
Pope Francis visits the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and is escorted by Timothy Cardinal Dolan as they pass Ladder Company 3 truck. REUTERS/Susan Watts/Daily News/POOL
Pope Francis places a flower after praying for the victims at the September 11, 2001 memorial. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis talks with a religious leader as he attends a multi-religious service while visiting the museum to the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis looks up at buildings surrounding the 9/11 Memorial while visiting the South Pool at the World Trade Center. REUTERS/Julio Cortez/AP/POOL
Pope Francis visits the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City on Friday September 25, 2015 and prays at "Trying to Remember the Color of the Sky on That September Morning" by Spencer Finch. REUTERS/Susan Watts/Daily News/POOL
Pope Francis attends a multi-religious service as he visits the museum to the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis reads during a multi-religious service at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Monika Graff/UPI/POOL
Pope Francis arrives at a multi-religious prayer for peace at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/POOL
Pope Francis presides over a multi-religious service as he visits the museum. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis looks on as Jewish and Muslim representatives shake hands as he visits the museum. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis presides over a multi-religious service as he visits the museum. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis prays for the victims at the September 11, 2001 memorial. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
