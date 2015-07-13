Pope visits Latin America
Pope Francis is greeted by a faithful during his visit to the Banado Norte neighborhood in Asuncion, Paraguay, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool
Pope Francis speaks to journalists on-board the papal plane during his return to Rome, from Asuncion, Paraguay July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A soldier takes a balloon with Pope Francis' picture as he patrols the street before Pope Francis arrival at the Banado Norte neighborhood in Asuncion, Paraguay, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis arrives at Ycua Bolanos supermarket, where more than 300 people died in a fire in 2004, in Asuncion, Paraguay, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Nunez
Pope Francis holds a cap given to him by students while visiting the Banado Norte neighborhood in Asuncion, Paraguay, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Nunez
Pope Francis prays in front of at the Virgin Mary statue at Caacupe church in Caacupe, outside of Asuncion, Paraguay, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis is greeted by faithfuls during his visit to the Banado Norte neighborhood in Asuncion, Paraguay, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool
A woman holds up a rosary while waiting with others for the arrival of Pope Francis to celebrate mass in Luque, on the outskirts of Asuncion, Paraguay, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Pope Francis watches dancers during their performance at the Catholic University in Asuncion, Paraguay, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis waves to a crowd of faithful after making a brief stop outside the women's jail "Good Pastor" (Buen Pastor) where a choir of inmates sang to him, in Asuncion, Paraguay, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Nunez
Inmates gesture as Pope Francis leaves at the end of his visit at the prison of Palmasola in Santa Cruz, Bolivia July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Inmates look on during Pope Francis' visit at the prison of Palmasola in Santa Cruz, Bolivia July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The faithful stand on a street waiting for Pope Francis to drive past before his departure to Paraguay, in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, July 10, 2015. The words on the flag (C) read: "The gospel is joy." REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Inmates reacts as Pope Francis leaves at the end of his visit at the prison of Palmasola in Santa Cruz, Bolivia July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis watches a dance performance upon his arrival at the international airport in Asuncion, Paraguay, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
People look out for Pope Francis as he drives past in Asuncion, Paraguay, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Nunez
Children pose for a photograph with a life-sized cardboard cutout of Pope Francis while they wait with others for the Pope to drive past in a popemobile in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Pope Francis arrives at the international airport in La Paz, Bolivia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis waves to the faithful while riding on a popemobile in El Quinche, Ecuador, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Pope Francis rides on a popemobile on a road leading from El Alto to La Paz, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/James Brunker
Bolivian President Evo Morales, flanked by vice president Alvaro Garcia Linera (L), gestures as he speaks to Pope Francis at the international airport in La Paz, Bolivia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis addresses the crowd of faithful as the mountain Illimani is seen in the back in El Alto, Bolivia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Pope Francis arrives to celebrate mass at the Bicentenario Park in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Faithful gather to attend a mass celebrated by Pope Francis at the Bicentenario Park in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Granja
Residents look from their apartment as others watch from the rooftop, as Pope Francis arrives at the Catholic University in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis is greeted by a child as he meets members of the civil society at the San Francisco Church in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis speaks as he meets members of the civil society at the San Francisco Church in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Pope Francis is seen on a big screen as he arrives at the Catholic University in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Firefighters spray water on pilgrims to cool them down before Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis and Ecuador's President Rafael Correa walk towards children after Pope Francis landed in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Pope Francis waves to the crowd of faithfuls upon his arrival at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Pope Francis waves while wearing a neck sash in Ecuador's national colors after he landed in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
