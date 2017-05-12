Edition:
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis leads the blessing of the candles ceremony from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal May 12, 2017. Pope Francis will make two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity. REUTERS/Nuno Andre Ferreira/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Faithful hold candles during the blessing of the candles ceremony led by Pope Francis from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Pope Francis leads the blessing of the candles ceremony from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Faithful hold candles during the blessing of the candles ceremony led by Pope Francis from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Faithful wait for Pope Francis to lead the blessing of the candles from the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Pope Francis greets a child after visiting the chapel of Monte Real military airbase in Portugal. REUTERS/Paulo Cunha/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Pilgrims pray before Pope Francis's arrival at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Nuno Veiga/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Pope Francis prays in front of the statue of Our Lady of Fatima at the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Nuno Andre Ferreira/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
A faithful attends the visit of Pope Francis at the Chapel of the Apparitions at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal. REUTERS/Nuno Veiga/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Pope Francis greets a child after landing at Monte Real military airbase in Portugal. REUTERS/Paulo Cunha/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
On the day before the arrival of Pope Francis, pilgrims walk on their knees to fulfil their vows at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Pope Francis arrives aboard of a Portuguese Airforce helicopter at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
