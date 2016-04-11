Popo Carnival of Bonoua
Men dressed as women kiss as they take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A man dressed as women takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Youths with painted faces take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Youths take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Giant puppets perform as they take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Women with painted faces take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A woman with a painted face takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A man dressed as women waves as he takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A woman with a painted face takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A youth with a painted face takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Next Slideshows
High fashion stakes
Heels and hooves on Ladies' Day at the Grand National horse race in Aintree, England.
The papacy of Pope Francis
Highlights from Pope Francis' reign.
Cherry blossom season
Springtime cherry blossoms arrive in Japan.
The art of Shaolin
Mesmerizing demonstrations of Shaolin Kung Fu.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.