Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Mar 7, 2013 | 3:10am GMT

Portfolio: Asmaa Waguih

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army watches for snipers as clashes continue with pro-government forces in the Old Town of Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army watches for snipers as clashes continue with pro-government forces in the Old Town of Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A member of the Free Syrian Army watches for snipers as clashes continue with pro-government forces in the Old Town of Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
1 / 35
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters fire a rocket towards a castle where pro-government forces are based, in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters fire a rocket towards a castle where pro-government forces are based, in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters fire a rocket towards a castle where pro-government forces are based, in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
2 / 35
<p>Free Syrian Army members fire on a man they suspect to be from the pro-government forces during a combing operation in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Free Syrian Army members fire on a man they suspect to be from the pro-government forces during a combing operation in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Free Syrian Army members fire on a man they suspect to be from the pro-government forces during a combing operation in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
3 / 35
<p>Free Syrian Army members fire on a man they suspect to be from the pro-government forces during a combing operation in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Free Syrian Army members fire on a man they suspect to be from the pro-government forces during a combing operation in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Free Syrian Army members fire on a man they suspect to be from the pro-government forces during a combing operation in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
4 / 35
<p>Free Syrian Army members fire on a man they suspect to be from the pro-government forces during a combing operation in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Free Syrian Army members fire on a man they suspect to be from the pro-government forces during a combing operation in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Free Syrian Army members fire on a man they suspect to be from the pro-government forces during a combing operation in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
5 / 35
<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army talks to a woman during a patrol to search for pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army talks to a woman during a patrol to search for pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A member of the Free Syrian Army talks to a woman during a patrol to search for pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
6 / 35
<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army is reflected in a mirror in a house they use as a base in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army is reflected in a mirror in a house they use as a base in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A member of the Free Syrian Army is reflected in a mirror in a house they use as a base in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
7 / 35
<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army fires at a sniper as he runs for cover during clashes with pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October, 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army fires at a sniper as he runs for cover during clashes with pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October, 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A member of the Free Syrian Army fires at a sniper as he runs for cover during clashes with pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October, 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
8 / 35
<p>A resident hides in a doorway as he talks to a member of the Free Syrian Army passing by his house during clashes with pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A resident hides in a doorway as he talks to a member of the Free Syrian Army passing by his house during clashes with pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A resident hides in a doorway as he talks to a member of the Free Syrian Army passing by his house during clashes with pro-government forces in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
9 / 35
<p>A wounded man, suspected to be from pro-government forces, talks to members of the Free Syrian Army as he tries to convince them he did not shoot at them during fighting in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A wounded man, suspected to be from pro-government forces, talks to members of the Free Syrian Army as he tries to convince them he did not shoot at them during fighting in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A wounded man, suspected to be from pro-government forces, talks to members of the Free Syrian Army as he tries to convince them he did not shoot at them during fighting in Harem town, Idlib Governorate, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
10 / 35
<p>A man runs past a damaged bus at the front line between the Free Syrian Army and the pro-government forces, in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A man runs past a damaged bus at the front line between the Free Syrian Army and the pro-government forces, in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A man runs past a damaged bus at the front line between the Free Syrian Army and the pro-government forces, in the city of Aleppo, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
11 / 35
<p>Members of the free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October, 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Members of the free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October, 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Members of the free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October, 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
12 / 35
<p>Syrians ride in a car with their belongings to escape the the fighting in Aleppo, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Syrians ride in a car with their belongings to escape the the fighting in Aleppo, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Syrians ride in a car with their belongings to escape the the fighting in Aleppo, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
13 / 35
<p>A protester standing on a fence overlooking the river Nile waves to police forces during clashes with protesters near Qasr el-Nil bridge, in Cairo, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A protester standing on a fence overlooking the river Nile waves to police forces during clashes with protesters near Qasr el-Nil bridge, in Cairo, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A protester standing on a fence overlooking the river Nile waves to police forces during clashes with protesters near Qasr el-Nil bridge, in Cairo, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
14 / 35
<p>Protesters use slingshots to launch stones at riot police during clashes near Qasr el-Nil bridge, in Cairo, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Protesters use slingshots to launch stones at riot police during clashes near Qasr el-Nil bridge, in Cairo, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Protesters use slingshots to launch stones at riot police during clashes near Qasr el-Nil bridge, in Cairo, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
15 / 35
<p>A protester who opposes Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, is seen through a flag, on which the word "Egyptian" is inscribed, as she chants slogans during a demonstration against Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood at Tahrir Square in Cairo, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A protester who opposes Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, is seen through a flag, on which the word "Egyptian" is inscribed, as she chants slogans during a demonstration against Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood at Tahrir Square in Cairo,...more

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A protester who opposes Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, is seen through a flag, on which the word "Egyptian" is inscribed, as she chants slogans during a demonstration against Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood at Tahrir Square in Cairo, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
16 / 35
<p>An injured "thug" holds onto a protester's leg as other protesters beat him up during clashes between Islamist protesters and armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

An injured "thug" holds onto a protester's leg as other protesters beat him up during clashes between Islamist protesters and armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

An injured "thug" holds onto a protester's leg as other protesters beat him up during clashes between Islamist protesters and armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
17 / 35
<p>Children salute army soldiers standing guard next to tanks outside the Egyptian presidential palace in Cairo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Children salute army soldiers standing guard next to tanks outside the Egyptian presidential palace in Cairo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Children salute army soldiers standing guard next to tanks outside the Egyptian presidential palace in Cairo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
18 / 35
<p>An anti-Mursi protester chains his hands, to symbolize the rule of the Muslim Brotherhood, as fellow protesters gather in Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

An anti-Mursi protester chains his hands, to symbolize the rule of the Muslim Brotherhood, as fellow protesters gather in Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

An anti-Mursi protester chains his hands, to symbolize the rule of the Muslim Brotherhood, as fellow protesters gather in Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
19 / 35
<p>Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy and other protesters pray during a demonstration against the delay in the Egyptian presidential results and against the Supreme Council for the Armed Forces at Tahrir square in Cairo, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy and other protesters pray during a demonstration against the delay in the Egyptian presidential results and against the Supreme Council for the Armed Forces at Tahrir square in...more

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy and other protesters pray during a demonstration against the delay in the Egyptian presidential results and against the Supreme Council for the Armed Forces at Tahrir square in Cairo, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
20 / 35
<p>Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrown into the building during clashes betwen police and protesters, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrown into the building during clashes betwen police and protesters, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa...more

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrown into the building during clashes betwen police and protesters, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
21 / 35
<p>Women perform evening prayers in the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Cairo, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Women perform evening prayers in the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Cairo, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Women perform evening prayers in the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Cairo, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
22 / 35
<p>A woman waits for customers in front of a funfair in the Egyptian Delta town of Zagazig, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A woman waits for customers in front of a funfair in the Egyptian Delta town of Zagazig, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A woman waits for customers in front of a funfair in the Egyptian Delta town of Zagazig, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
23 / 35
<p>Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy carry a banner of him as they celebrate his victory in the presidential elections in Cairo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy carry a banner of him as they celebrate his victory in the presidential elections in Cairo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy carry a banner of him as they celebrate his victory in the presidential elections in Cairo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
24 / 35
<p>A member of the presidential guard keeps watch as thousands gather in Tahrir square to listen to a speech by Egypt's Islamist President-elect Mohamed Mursi in Cairo, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A member of the presidential guard keeps watch as thousands gather in Tahrir square to listen to a speech by Egypt's Islamist President-elect Mohamed Mursi in Cairo, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A member of the presidential guard keeps watch as thousands gather in Tahrir square to listen to a speech by Egypt's Islamist President-elect Mohamed Mursi in Cairo, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
25 / 35
<p>A boy leans against a newly built barrier, in front of soldiers standing guard outside the Egyptian presidential palace in Cairo, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A boy leans against a newly built barrier, in front of soldiers standing guard outside the Egyptian presidential palace in Cairo, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A boy leans against a newly built barrier, in front of soldiers standing guard outside the Egyptian presidential palace in Cairo, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
26 / 35
<p>A member of security forces jumps before throwing a stone back at protesters near Egypt's Defence Ministry, May 4, 2012. REUTERS /Asmaa Waguih</p>

A member of security forces jumps before throwing a stone back at protesters near Egypt's Defence Ministry, May 4, 2012. REUTERS /Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A member of security forces jumps before throwing a stone back at protesters near Egypt's Defence Ministry, May 4, 2012. REUTERS /Asmaa Waguih

Close
27 / 35
<p>A policeman sits inside a booth while men wait for their turn to enter a polling station to cast their votes in Cairo, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A policeman sits inside a booth while men wait for their turn to enter a polling station to cast their votes in Cairo, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A policeman sits inside a booth while men wait for their turn to enter a polling station to cast their votes in Cairo, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
28 / 35
<p>A protester shows his collection of tear gas canisters thrown by police forces during clashes betwen police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A protester shows his collection of tear gas canisters thrown by police forces during clashes betwen police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A protester shows his collection of tear gas canisters thrown by police forces during clashes betwen police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
29 / 35
<p>A demonstrator shouts as they are attacked by people with stones and glass during a protest demanding the army to hand power to civilians in front of the state television building in Cairo, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A demonstrator shouts as they are attacked by people with stones and glass during a protest demanding the army to hand power to civilians in front of the state television building in Cairo, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A demonstrator shouts as they are attacked by people with stones and glass during a protest demanding the army to hand power to civilians in front of the state television building in Cairo, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
30 / 35
<p>People fire flares to celebrate the victory of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy in the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

People fire flares to celebrate the victory of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy in the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

People fire flares to celebrate the victory of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy in the election at Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
31 / 35
<p>International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde checks some pyramid stones next to security guards while listening to a guide's explanation as she tours the pyramids in Giza, at the end of her visit to Egypt, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde checks some pyramid stones next to security guards while listening to a guide's explanation as she tours the pyramids in Giza, at the end of her visit to Egypt, August 22, 2012....more

Thursday, March 07, 2013

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde checks some pyramid stones next to security guards while listening to a guide's explanation as she tours the pyramids in Giza, at the end of her visit to Egypt, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
32 / 35
<p>People wait as a man grills meat for their first meal to break the fast during the first day of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan in Cairo, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

People wait as a man grills meat for their first meal to break the fast during the first day of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan in Cairo, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

People wait as a man grills meat for their first meal to break the fast during the first day of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan in Cairo, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
33 / 35
<p>A refugee child walks on top of a tent in a refugee camp in Atimeh, on the Syrian-Turkish border of the Idlib Governorate, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A refugee child walks on top of a tent in a refugee camp in Atimeh, on the Syrian-Turkish border of the Idlib Governorate, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A refugee child walks on top of a tent in a refugee camp in Atimeh, on the Syrian-Turkish border of the Idlib Governorate, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
34 / 35
<p>Demonstrators celebrate after burning a car they say was full of ammunition as they stormed the headquarters of the Islamist Ansar al-Sharia militia group in Benghazi, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Demonstrators celebrate after burning a car they say was full of ammunition as they stormed the headquarters of the Islamist Ansar al-Sharia militia group in Benghazi, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Demonstrators celebrate after burning a car they say was full of ammunition as they stormed the headquarters of the Islamist Ansar al-Sharia militia group in Benghazi, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Memorable Chavez quotes

Memorable Chavez quotes

Next Slideshows

Memorable Chavez quotes

Memorable Chavez quotes

Defining quotes from Venezuela's late leader Hugo Chavez.

06 Mar 2013
Life of Hugo Chavez

Life of Hugo Chavez

Venezuela's charismatic leader has lost his battle with cancer.

05 Mar 2013
Egypt unrest

Egypt unrest

Egyptian protesters clash with security forces, reflecting a country filled with discontent over a host of grievances.

05 Mar 2013
Chavez's Venezuela

Chavez's Venezuela

Life in Venezuela under the rule of Hugo Chavez.

05 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures