Portfolio: Danilo Krstanovic

A Serb pensioner looks out of the window of her house in a suburb of Sarajevo which has been disputed ever since Bosnia's 1992-5 conflict, April 24, 2001. Earlier in the day, an international arbitrator ruled that the disputed part of the surburb, which was previously in Serb-controlled territory, should be part of Bosnia's Muslim-Croat Federation. REUTERS/Danilo Krstanovic