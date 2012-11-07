Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Nov 7, 2012 | 11:10pm GMT

Portfolio: Felix Ordonez

<p>The lightning is seen on the sky above the Donbass Arena during the Group D Euro 2012 soccer match Ukraine vs France in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. The game was suspended due to heavy rain and thunder storm. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

The lightning is seen on the sky above the Donbass Arena during the Group D Euro 2012 soccer match Ukraine vs France in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. The game was suspended due to heavy rain and thunder storm. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

The lightning is seen on the sky above the Donbass Arena during the Group D Euro 2012 soccer match Ukraine vs France in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. The game was suspended due to heavy rain and thunder storm. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
1 / 35
<p>A man carrying a girl walks barefoot over a carpet of red-hot embers in Spain's central village of San Pedro Manrique during the Saint John festival early June 24, 2010. The inhabitants of the village have been celebrating the fiesta, which marks the passing of Spring to Summer, with firewalking at midnight for centuries. They say they don't get burnt because they are protected by the Virgin of the Rock. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

A man carrying a girl walks barefoot over a carpet of red-hot embers in Spain's central village of San Pedro Manrique during the Saint John festival early June 24, 2010. The inhabitants of the village have been celebrating the fiesta, which marks the...more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A man carrying a girl walks barefoot over a carpet of red-hot embers in Spain's central village of San Pedro Manrique during the Saint John festival early June 24, 2010. The inhabitants of the village have been celebrating the fiesta, which marks the passing of Spring to Summer, with firewalking at midnight for centuries. They say they don't get burnt because they are protected by the Virgin of the Rock. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
2 / 35
<p>Investigators sift through debris at a Civil Guard barracks after a car bomb exploded in the northern Spanish city of Burgos, early July 29, 2009. At least 46 people were slightly injured, according to emergency services. Part of the barracks facade collapsed into the street when the bomb went off around 4.30 a.m. (0230 GMT). A spokeswoman for the Civil Guard, Spain's paramilitary police force, said the attack was probably carried out by Basque separatist rebels ETA. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Investigators sift through debris at a Civil Guard barracks after a car bomb exploded in the northern Spanish city of Burgos, early July 29, 2009. At least 46 people were slightly injured, according to emergency services. Part of the barracks facade...more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Investigators sift through debris at a Civil Guard barracks after a car bomb exploded in the northern Spanish city of Burgos, early July 29, 2009. At least 46 people were slightly injured, according to emergency services. Part of the barracks facade collapsed into the street when the bomb went off around 4.30 a.m. (0230 GMT). A spokeswoman for the Civil Guard, Spain's paramilitary police force, said the attack was probably carried out by Basque separatist rebels ETA. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
3 / 35
<p>A Spanish army convoy heads up the motorway to assist stranded motorists and clear roads during a snowstorm northern Spain. A Spanish military convoy heads up the northbound lane of the A1 motorway during a snowstorm near Burgos, northern Spain, January 26, 2005. The troops were requested to assist in clearing roads and helping stranded motorists as sub-zero temperatures and snowstorms blanketed large parts of northern Spain, forcing road closures and warnings from civil protection authorities to severely limit travel. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez</p>

A Spanish army convoy heads up the motorway to assist stranded motorists and clear roads during a snowstorm northern Spain. A Spanish military convoy heads up the northbound lane of the A1 motorway during a snowstorm near Burgos, northern Spain,...more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A Spanish army convoy heads up the motorway to assist stranded motorists and clear roads during a snowstorm northern Spain. A Spanish military convoy heads up the northbound lane of the A1 motorway during a snowstorm near Burgos, northern Spain, January 26, 2005. The troops were requested to assist in clearing roads and helping stranded motorists as sub-zero temperatures and snowstorms blanketed large parts of northern Spain, forcing road closures and warnings from civil protection authorities to severely limit travel. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
4 / 35
<p>The shadow of a rider is seen during the fifth stage of the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race between Guadix and Lorca September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

The shadow of a rider is seen during the fifth stage of the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race between Guadix and Lorca September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

The shadow of a rider is seen during the fifth stage of the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race between Guadix and Lorca September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
5 / 35
<p>Real Madrid's Marcelo (C) celebrates with teammates Pepe (top L), Sergio Ramos and Sami Khedira (R) after scoring against Olympique Lyon during their second leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Real Madrid's Marcelo (C) celebrates with teammates Pepe (top L), Sergio Ramos and Sami Khedira (R) after scoring against Olympique Lyon during their second leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid March...more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Real Madrid's Marcelo (C) celebrates with teammates Pepe (top L), Sergio Ramos and Sami Khedira (R) after scoring against Olympique Lyon during their second leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
6 / 35
<p>Astana rider Alberto Contador celebrates at the podium after winning the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race during the last stage between San Sebastian de los Reyes and Madrid, September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Astana rider Alberto Contador celebrates at the podium after winning the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race during the last stage between San Sebastian de los Reyes and Madrid, September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Astana rider Alberto Contador celebrates at the podium after winning the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race during the last stage between San Sebastian de los Reyes and Madrid, September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
7 / 35
<p>Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with team mate Marcelo (top) after scoring a goal against Manchester City during their Champions League Group D soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with team mate Marcelo (top) after scoring a goal against Manchester City during their Champions League Group D soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Felix...more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with team mate Marcelo (top) after scoring a goal against Manchester City during their Champions League Group D soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
8 / 35
<p>Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho drinks before the start of their second leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match against Olympique Lyon at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho drinks before the start of their second leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match against Olympique Lyon at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho drinks before the start of their second leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match against Olympique Lyon at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
9 / 35
<p>Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the winning goal against Manchester City during their Champions League Group D soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the winning goal against Manchester City during their Champions League Group D soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the winning goal against Manchester City during their Champions League Group D soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
10 / 35
<p>A pack of riders cycle during eighth stage of the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race between Villena and Xorret del Cati September 4, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

A pack of riders cycle during eighth stage of the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race between Villena and Xorret del Cati September 4, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A pack of riders cycle during eighth stage of the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race between Villena and Xorret del Cati September 4, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
11 / 35
<p>A man and a dog stroll on a snow-covered road at Las Machorras town, in the northern Spanish province of Burgos December 20, 2006. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

A man and a dog stroll on a snow-covered road at Las Machorras town, in the northern Spanish province of Burgos December 20, 2006. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A man and a dog stroll on a snow-covered road at Las Machorras town, in the northern Spanish province of Burgos December 20, 2006. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
12 / 35
<p>Spanish bullfighter Enrique Ponce waits for the start of a bullfight at the El Plantio bullring in Burgos, northern Spain, June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Spanish bullfighter Enrique Ponce waits for the start of a bullfight at the El Plantio bullring in Burgos, northern Spain, June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Spanish bullfighter Enrique Ponce waits for the start of a bullfight at the El Plantio bullring in Burgos, northern Spain, June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
13 / 35
<p>Spanish bullfighter Miguel Angel Perera prepares for the start of a bullfight at the bullring El Plantio in Burgos, northern Spain, June 28, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Spanish bullfighter Miguel Angel Perera prepares for the start of a bullfight at the bullring El Plantio in Burgos, northern Spain, June 28, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Spanish bullfighter Miguel Angel Perera prepares for the start of a bullfight at the bullring El Plantio in Burgos, northern Spain, June 28, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
14 / 35
<p>Spanish bullfighter Jose Ignacio Ramos prepares to perform a pass during a bullfight at the bullring El Plantio in Burgos, northern Spain, June 28, 2007. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Spanish bullfighter Jose Ignacio Ramos prepares to perform a pass during a bullfight at the bullring El Plantio in Burgos, northern Spain, June 28, 2007. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Spanish bullfighter Jose Ignacio Ramos prepares to perform a pass during a bullfight at the bullring El Plantio in Burgos, northern Spain, June 28, 2007. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
15 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Maria Lafuente during the Pasarela Castilla y Leon Autumn/Winter 2011 fashion show in Burgos, northern Spain March 11, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Maria Lafuente during the Pasarela Castilla y Leon Autumn/Winter 2011 fashion show in Burgos, northern Spain March 11, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Maria Lafuente during the Pasarela Castilla y Leon Autumn/Winter 2011 fashion show in Burgos, northern Spain March 11, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
16 / 35
<p>Actor from the 'Alicia Soto, Hojarasca &amp; Post Theater' theatre company performs 'Super Gravity Zero Gravity' during the 'Escena Abierta' theatre festival in Burgos, northern Spain, January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Actor from the 'Alicia Soto, Hojarasca & Post Theater' theatre company performs 'Super Gravity Zero Gravity' during the 'Escena Abierta' theatre festival in Burgos, northern Spain, January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Actor from the 'Alicia Soto, Hojarasca & Post Theater' theatre company performs 'Super Gravity Zero Gravity' during the 'Escena Abierta' theatre festival in Burgos, northern Spain, January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
17 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Pablo Y Mayaya during the Pasarela Castilla y Leon Autumn/Winter 2011 fashion show in Burgos, northern Spain March 11 , 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Pablo Y Mayaya during the Pasarela Castilla y Leon Autumn/Winter 2011 fashion show in Burgos, northern Spain March 11 , 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Pablo Y Mayaya during the Pasarela Castilla y Leon Autumn/Winter 2011 fashion show in Burgos, northern Spain March 11 , 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
18 / 35
<p>Spain's national soccer team player Luis Garcia gestures during their friendly soccer match against Croatia in Geneva June 7, 2006. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez</p>

Spain's national soccer team player Luis Garcia gestures during their friendly soccer match against Croatia in Geneva June 7, 2006. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Spain's national soccer team player Luis Garcia gestures during their friendly soccer match against Croatia in Geneva June 7, 2006. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
19 / 35
<p>A man dressed in a red and yellow costume representing the devil, known as El Colacho, jumps over babies placed on a mattress during traditional Corpus Christi celebrations in Castrillo de Murcia, near Burgos, northern Spain June 10, 2012. The northern Spanish town has for centuries chosen to protect its young from evil spirits with the unusual ritual in which a man dressed as the devil leaps over mattresses each holding four or five babies. REUTERS/Ricardo Ordonez </p>

A man dressed in a red and yellow costume representing the devil, known as El Colacho, jumps over babies placed on a mattress during traditional Corpus Christi celebrations in Castrillo de Murcia, near Burgos, northern Spain June 10, 2012. The...more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A man dressed in a red and yellow costume representing the devil, known as El Colacho, jumps over babies placed on a mattress during traditional Corpus Christi celebrations in Castrillo de Murcia, near Burgos, northern Spain June 10, 2012. The northern Spanish town has for centuries chosen to protect its young from evil spirits with the unusual ritual in which a man dressed as the devil leaps over mattresses each holding four or five babies. REUTERS/Ricardo Ordonez

Close
20 / 35
<p>Spain's Princess Letizia is kissed by a woman during a visit to the village of Sobrescobio near Oviedo October 24, 2009. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Spain's Princess Letizia is kissed by a woman during a visit to the village of Sobrescobio near Oviedo October 24, 2009. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Spain's Princess Letizia is kissed by a woman during a visit to the village of Sobrescobio near Oviedo October 24, 2009. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
21 / 35
<p>A Spain fan waits for the start of their Euro 2008 final soccer match against Germany at Ernst Happel stadium in Vienna, June 29, 2008. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

A Spain fan waits for the start of their Euro 2008 final soccer match against Germany at Ernst Happel stadium in Vienna, June 29, 2008. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A Spain fan waits for the start of their Euro 2008 final soccer match against Germany at Ernst Happel stadium in Vienna, June 29, 2008. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
22 / 35
<p>Penitents walk during the procession of the 'Via Crucis' during Holy Week in Burgos, northern Spain, March 23, 2005. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Penitents walk during the procession of the 'Via Crucis' during Holy Week in Burgos, northern Spain, March 23, 2005. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Penitents walk during the procession of the 'Via Crucis' during Holy Week in Burgos, northern Spain, March 23, 2005. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
23 / 35
<p>A penitent watches a figure of Jesus before the start of the "'El Santo Entierro" brotherhood procession during Holy Week in Burgos, northern Spain April 6, 2012. Hundreds of Easter processions take place around the clock in Spain during Holy Week, drawing thousands of visitors. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

A penitent watches a figure of Jesus before the start of the "'El Santo Entierro" brotherhood procession during Holy Week in Burgos, northern Spain April 6, 2012. Hundreds of Easter processions take place around the clock in Spain during Holy Week,...more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A penitent watches a figure of Jesus before the start of the "'El Santo Entierro" brotherhood procession during Holy Week in Burgos, northern Spain April 6, 2012. Hundreds of Easter processions take place around the clock in Spain during Holy Week, drawing thousands of visitors. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
24 / 35
<p>Spanish actor and director Antonio Banderas gestures before receiving the "Espiga de Honor" (Spike of Honour) at the 55th Seminci International Film Festival in Valladolid October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Spanish actor and director Antonio Banderas gestures before receiving the "Espiga de Honor" (Spike of Honour) at the 55th Seminci International Film Festival in Valladolid October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Spanish actor and director Antonio Banderas gestures before receiving the "Espiga de Honor" (Spike of Honour) at the 55th Seminci International Film Festival in Valladolid October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
25 / 35
<p>Actress from the 'Alicia Soto, Hojarasca &amp; Post Theater' theatre company performs 'Super Gravity Zero Gravity' during the 'Escena Abierta' theatre festival in Burgos, northern Spain, January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Actress from the 'Alicia Soto, Hojarasca & Post Theater' theatre company performs 'Super Gravity Zero Gravity' during the 'Escena Abierta' theatre festival in Burgos, northern Spain, January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Actress from the 'Alicia Soto, Hojarasca & Post Theater' theatre company performs 'Super Gravity Zero Gravity' during the 'Escena Abierta' theatre festival in Burgos, northern Spain, January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
26 / 35
<p>Spain's Fernando Llorente runs in celebration after scoring a goal during their Euro 2012 qualifying soccer match against Lithuania at the Helmantico stadium in Salamanca, October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Spain's Fernando Llorente runs in celebration after scoring a goal during their Euro 2012 qualifying soccer match against Lithuania at the Helmantico stadium in Salamanca, October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Spain's Fernando Llorente runs in celebration after scoring a goal during their Euro 2012 qualifying soccer match against Lithuania at the Helmantico stadium in Salamanca, October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
27 / 35
<p>Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas makes to save a ball during a soccer training session for the Euro 2008 tournament in Neustift im Stubaital near Innsbruck June 16, 2008. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas makes to save a ball during a soccer training session for the Euro 2008 tournament in Neustift im Stubaital near Innsbruck June 16, 2008. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas makes to save a ball during a soccer training session for the Euro 2008 tournament in Neustift im Stubaital near Innsbruck June 16, 2008. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
28 / 35
<p>A woman covers her face during a snowstorm in Burgos, northern Spain, where temperatures dropped sharply, March 4, 2008. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

A woman covers her face during a snowstorm in Burgos, northern Spain, where temperatures dropped sharply, March 4, 2008. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A woman covers her face during a snowstorm in Burgos, northern Spain, where temperatures dropped sharply, March 4, 2008. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
29 / 35
<p>Dancers hang from ropes as they perform "Elements", by Spanish company Bocasdanza, during the Burgos-New York International Choreography Contest in Burgos, northern Spain early July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Dancers hang from ropes as they perform "Elements", by Spanish company Bocasdanza, during the Burgos-New York International Choreography Contest in Burgos, northern Spain early July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Dancers hang from ropes as they perform "Elements", by Spanish company Bocasdanza, during the Burgos-New York International Choreography Contest in Burgos, northern Spain early July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
30 / 35
<p>Real Madrid's Ronaldo (L) holds the trophy beside teammate Pepe after winning the King's Cup final soccer match against Barcelona at Mestalla stadium in Valencia April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Real Madrid's Ronaldo (L) holds the trophy beside teammate Pepe after winning the King's Cup final soccer match against Barcelona at Mestalla stadium in Valencia April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Real Madrid's Ronaldo (L) holds the trophy beside teammate Pepe after winning the King's Cup final soccer match against Barcelona at Mestalla stadium in Valencia April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
31 / 35
<p>Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho (R) and Barcelona's coach Josep Guardiola shake hands before the start of their Spanish first division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho (R) and Barcelona's coach Josep Guardiola shake hands before the start of their Spanish first division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho (R) and Barcelona's coach Josep Guardiola shake hands before the start of their Spanish first division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
32 / 35
<p>An Italian handicapped athlete from sports group Toscana makes his way through The Way of Saint James in Burgos, central Spain August 5, 2005. Eighteen athletes, who left Florence on July 30, 2005 are expected to arrive in Santiago on August 10, and have adapted their wheelchairs to make the way through eleven stages. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

An Italian handicapped athlete from sports group Toscana makes his way through The Way of Saint James in Burgos, central Spain August 5, 2005. Eighteen athletes, who left Florence on July 30, 2005 are expected to arrive in Santiago on August 10, and...more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

An Italian handicapped athlete from sports group Toscana makes his way through The Way of Saint James in Burgos, central Spain August 5, 2005. Eighteen athletes, who left Florence on July 30, 2005 are expected to arrive in Santiago on August 10, and have adapted their wheelchairs to make the way through eleven stages. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
33 / 35
<p>Chickens wait to be fed in a poultry farm in Spain's central town of Burgos November 8, 2005. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez</p>

Chickens wait to be fed in a poultry farm in Spain's central town of Burgos November 8, 2005. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Chickens wait to be fed in a poultry farm in Spain's central town of Burgos November 8, 2005. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
34 / 35
<p>A snowy owl looks on during a bird exhibition in Burgos, northern Spain, May 22, 2005. The snowy owl is a diurnal white owl with yellow eyes and a black bill and can turn its head 270 degrees while waiting for prey to hunt. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

A snowy owl looks on during a bird exhibition in Burgos, northern Spain, May 22, 2005. The snowy owl is a diurnal white owl with yellow eyes and a black bill and can turn its head 270 degrees while waiting for prey to hunt. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez more

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

A snowy owl looks on during a bird exhibition in Burgos, northern Spain, May 22, 2005. The snowy owl is a diurnal white owl with yellow eyes and a black bill and can turn its head 270 degrees while waiting for prey to hunt. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Victory for Obama

Victory for Obama

Next Slideshows

Victory for Obama

Victory for Obama

Obama defeats Romney for a second term in office.

07 Nov 2012
Election Day

Election Day

After a long campaign, voters hit the polls to select the next president.

07 Nov 2012
Watching the results

Watching the results

Romney and Obama supporters watching the results come in.

07 Nov 2012
Voting in Sandy's shadow

Voting in Sandy's shadow

With the wounds of superstorm Sandy still far from healed and nearly 900,000 households and businesses still without power, storm-weary residents across the New...

07 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos