Portfolio: Felix Ordonez
The lightning is seen on the sky above the Donbass Arena during the Group D Euro 2012 soccer match Ukraine vs France in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. The game was suspended due to heavy rain and thunder storm. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
A man carrying a girl walks barefoot over a carpet of red-hot embers in Spain's central village of San Pedro Manrique during the Saint John festival early June 24, 2010. The inhabitants of the village have been celebrating the fiesta, which marks the passing of Spring to Summer, with firewalking at midnight for centuries. They say they don't get burnt because they are protected by the Virgin of the Rock. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Investigators sift through debris at a Civil Guard barracks after a car bomb exploded in the northern Spanish city of Burgos, early July 29, 2009. At least 46 people were slightly injured, according to emergency services. Part of the barracks facade collapsed into the street when the bomb went off around 4.30 a.m. (0230 GMT). A spokeswoman for the Civil Guard, Spain's paramilitary police force, said the attack was probably carried out by Basque separatist rebels ETA. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
A Spanish army convoy heads up the motorway to assist stranded motorists and clear roads during a snowstorm northern Spain. A Spanish military convoy heads up the northbound lane of the A1 motorway during a snowstorm near Burgos, northern Spain, January 26, 2005. The troops were requested to assist in clearing roads and helping stranded motorists as sub-zero temperatures and snowstorms blanketed large parts of northern Spain, forcing road closures and warnings from civil protection authorities to severely limit travel. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
The shadow of a rider is seen during the fifth stage of the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race between Guadix and Lorca September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Real Madrid's Marcelo (C) celebrates with teammates Pepe (top L), Sergio Ramos and Sami Khedira (R) after scoring against Olympique Lyon during their second leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Astana rider Alberto Contador celebrates at the podium after winning the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race during the last stage between San Sebastian de los Reyes and Madrid, September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with team mate Marcelo (top) after scoring a goal against Manchester City during their Champions League Group D soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho drinks before the start of their second leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match against Olympique Lyon at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the winning goal against Manchester City during their Champions League Group D soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
A pack of riders cycle during eighth stage of the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race between Villena and Xorret del Cati September 4, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
A man and a dog stroll on a snow-covered road at Las Machorras town, in the northern Spanish province of Burgos December 20, 2006. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Spanish bullfighter Enrique Ponce waits for the start of a bullfight at the El Plantio bullring in Burgos, northern Spain, June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Spanish bullfighter Miguel Angel Perera prepares for the start of a bullfight at the bullring El Plantio in Burgos, northern Spain, June 28, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Spanish bullfighter Jose Ignacio Ramos prepares to perform a pass during a bullfight at the bullring El Plantio in Burgos, northern Spain, June 28, 2007. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Maria Lafuente during the Pasarela Castilla y Leon Autumn/Winter 2011 fashion show in Burgos, northern Spain March 11, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Actor from the 'Alicia Soto, Hojarasca & Post Theater' theatre company performs 'Super Gravity Zero Gravity' during the 'Escena Abierta' theatre festival in Burgos, northern Spain, January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Pablo Y Mayaya during the Pasarela Castilla y Leon Autumn/Winter 2011 fashion show in Burgos, northern Spain March 11 , 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Spain's national soccer team player Luis Garcia gestures during their friendly soccer match against Croatia in Geneva June 7, 2006. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
A man dressed in a red and yellow costume representing the devil, known as El Colacho, jumps over babies placed on a mattress during traditional Corpus Christi celebrations in Castrillo de Murcia, near Burgos, northern Spain June 10, 2012. The northern Spanish town has for centuries chosen to protect its young from evil spirits with the unusual ritual in which a man dressed as the devil leaps over mattresses each holding four or five babies. REUTERS/Ricardo Ordonez
Spain's Princess Letizia is kissed by a woman during a visit to the village of Sobrescobio near Oviedo October 24, 2009. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
A Spain fan waits for the start of their Euro 2008 final soccer match against Germany at Ernst Happel stadium in Vienna, June 29, 2008. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Penitents walk during the procession of the 'Via Crucis' during Holy Week in Burgos, northern Spain, March 23, 2005. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
A penitent watches a figure of Jesus before the start of the "'El Santo Entierro" brotherhood procession during Holy Week in Burgos, northern Spain April 6, 2012. Hundreds of Easter processions take place around the clock in Spain during Holy Week, drawing thousands of visitors. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Spanish actor and director Antonio Banderas gestures before receiving the "Espiga de Honor" (Spike of Honour) at the 55th Seminci International Film Festival in Valladolid October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Actress from the 'Alicia Soto, Hojarasca & Post Theater' theatre company performs 'Super Gravity Zero Gravity' during the 'Escena Abierta' theatre festival in Burgos, northern Spain, January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Spain's Fernando Llorente runs in celebration after scoring a goal during their Euro 2012 qualifying soccer match against Lithuania at the Helmantico stadium in Salamanca, October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas makes to save a ball during a soccer training session for the Euro 2008 tournament in Neustift im Stubaital near Innsbruck June 16, 2008. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
A woman covers her face during a snowstorm in Burgos, northern Spain, where temperatures dropped sharply, March 4, 2008. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Dancers hang from ropes as they perform "Elements", by Spanish company Bocasdanza, during the Burgos-New York International Choreography Contest in Burgos, northern Spain early July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Real Madrid's Ronaldo (L) holds the trophy beside teammate Pepe after winning the King's Cup final soccer match against Barcelona at Mestalla stadium in Valencia April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho (R) and Barcelona's coach Josep Guardiola shake hands before the start of their Spanish first division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
An Italian handicapped athlete from sports group Toscana makes his way through The Way of Saint James in Burgos, central Spain August 5, 2005. Eighteen athletes, who left Florence on July 30, 2005 are expected to arrive in Santiago on August 10, and have adapted their wheelchairs to make the way through eleven stages. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
Chickens wait to be fed in a poultry farm in Spain's central town of Burgos November 8, 2005. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
A snowy owl looks on during a bird exhibition in Burgos, northern Spain, May 22, 2005. The snowy owl is a diurnal white owl with yellow eyes and a black bill and can turn its head 270 degrees while waiting for prey to hunt. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
