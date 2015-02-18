Portfolio: Fred Prouser
Actresses Ellen DeGeneres (R) and Portia de Rossi kiss after Ellen won outstanding talk show host for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, California June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Cast member Charlie Sheen kisses co-star Lindsay Lohan on the cheek as they pose at the premiere of their new movie "Scary Movie 5" in Hollywood April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown arrive at the premiere of the movie "The Bodyguard" in Los Angeles, California November 23, 1992. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
O.J. Simpson with Nicole Simpson and their children, daughter Sidney Brooke, 9, and son Justin, 6, at the March 16, 1994 premiere of Simpson's film, "Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, " in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Angelina Jolie, star of the action film "Mr. & Mrs. Smith", exits her limousine as she arrives at the film's premiere in Los Angeles June 7, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker appears during the taping of the 2000 MTV Movie Awards June 3 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer Carrie Underwood, who performs the song "Ever Ever After" in the film "Enchanted", poses at the film's premiere in Hollywood, California November 17, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer and actress Dolly Parton is seen on stage at the 22nd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in Los Angeles, California, April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift accepts the Song of the Year award for her song "Love Story" at the 58th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Britney Spears drives her car out of the garage of Los Angeles Superior Court after a child custody hearing with her ex-husband regarding her two sons in Los Angeles, California October 26, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Michael Jackson arrives at the courthouse in Santa Maria, California April 30, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Winona Ryder, with her right arm in a sling, is guided by a sheriff's deputy as she arrives for the second day of her preliminary hearing on shoplifting charges, June 6, 2002 in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Lyle Menendez (R), one of two brothers on trial for the slaying of their wealthy parents, confers with public defender Terri Towery during an October 27, 1994 hearing. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Paris Hilton and her boyfriend Benji Madden arrive at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 1, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Julia Roberts winks as she tells a story about actress Shirley MacLaine at the TV Land cable channel taping of the AFI Life Achievement Award honoring MacLaine in Los Angeles June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Megan Mullally (R) and Debra Messing, stars of the hit television series "Will & Grace", accept their Lucy awards as Mullally playfully touches Messing at the Women in Film 2005 Crystal and Lucy Awards which honors creative alliances in the...more
Actor Al Pacino gestures as he describes coming across an angry dog during a day off from filming "Scarface" during a cast question and answer session at the Blu-ray disc launch party for the 1983 classic film "Scarface" in Los Angeles, California...more
Actor George Clooney pretends to hit a high note on stage after singer Tony Bennett performed at the UNICEF Ball honoring producer Jerry Weintraub in Beverly Hills, California December 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer Justin Timberlake gets slimed at the 2007 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles March 31, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Eva Mendes poses during arrivals for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Tribute to Sophia Loren in Beverly Hills, California May 4, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Tom Cruise (L) poses with fans along Hollywood Boulevard at the premiere of his new film "Oblivion" in Hollywood April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Hugh Grant, star of the romantic comedy film "Mickey Blue Eyes" poses with Elizabeth Hurley before a crowd of photographers as they arrive for the film's Los Angeles premiere August 17, 1999. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Billy Bob Thornton poses with Angelina Jolie at the "Bandits" premiere in Los Angeles October 4, 2001. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Golden Globe winner Madonna (L) and her then boyfriend Carlos Leon at a post event party held by the Walt Disney Company after the 54th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills January 19, 1997. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Jennifer Aniston arrives with Brad Pitt, for the film's premiere in Los Angeles September 4, 2001. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Ashton Kutcher (L), one of the stars of the new comedy film "Cheaper by the Dozen," poses with Demi Moore, as they arrive for the film's premiere in Hollywood, December 14, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Tom Cruise (L), star of the film "Lions for Lambs", poses with Katie Holmes as they arrive for a screening of the film at the opening of the AFI Fest 2007 film festival in Hollywood November 1, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) talks with Maria Shriver at the premiere of his new film "True Lies" in Los Angeles July 12, 1994. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Flowers, notes, and photos of Christopher Reeve and wife Dana and a Superman doll mark the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of "Superman" actor Christopher Reeve in Hollywood October 11, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Reuters staff photographer Fred Prouser backstage at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in this February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Reuters staff photographer Fred Prouser in this March 11, 2014, file photo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
