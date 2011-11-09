Portfolio: Navesh Chitrakar
The feet of child is seen as she is being balanced on a wooden prong planted into a chariot, during a procession to celebrate "Trishul Jatra" or Tridents Festival, at Jayabageshwari in Kathmandu June 23, 2011. The festival is celebrated by Hindu devotees and parents who believe their children will be blessed with good health after participating in rituals. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Children sit on top of their luggage waiting to be fetched during an early morning in Lalitpur, Nepal, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An organizer prepares for the religious dance "Narsingh Avatar" during the last day of the traditional Kartic dance festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur November 8, 2011. Observed for eight days, the festival is the longest dance festival in Nepal, and features a mix of drama, music and dialogues introduced by King Siddhinarsingh Malla in 1637 AD. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Locals try to extinguish a fire at Nepal Bank, the country's oldest and largest private sector financial institution, in Kathmandu April 17, 2010. No human casualties were reported in the fire that was was suspected to have flared due to an electrical short circuit. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Tibetans climb the wall to enter a Tibetan school after Nepalese police stopped them from entering to celebrate the 76th birthday of their exiled spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Kathmandu July 6, 2011. The government prevented the Tibetan community in Kathmandu from celebrating the 76th birthday of exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, over fears of anti-Chinese protests. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Tibetan woman is being pulled by the hair during a clash with Nepalese police officers after she was stopped from entering a Tibetan school to celebrate the Dalai Lama's birthday, in Kathmandu July 6, 2011. The government prevented the Tibetan community in Kathmandu from celebrating the 76th birthday of exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, over fears of anti-Chinese protests. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A girl holds a peacock feather during the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Lalitpur near Kathmandu August 21, 2011. Krishna Janmashtami marks the birth of Hindu god Krishna. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Subhadra Pathi, 70, collects bricks outside her house a day after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit Bhaktapur, Nepal, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The feet of a child are seen as he takes a holy dip in a pond at Kumbheswar Temple during the Janai Purnima festival (Sacred Thread Festival) in Lalitpur August 13, 2011. Janai Purnima is when Hindus take holy baths and change their "sacred threads" in the belief that this will protect and purify them. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman cries as she searches for her son near the wreckage of a passenger bus that swerved from the road and fell into the Sunkoshi river bank at Jhagajholi, in Sindhuli district, some 56 miles (90km) from Kathmandu, October 13, 2011. At least 42 passengers were killed and 16 others injured when an overcrowded passenger bus travelling along the BP Highway swerved from the road and fell into the Sunkoshi river bank at Jhagajholi,...more
A spotted deer is seen inside a deer park in the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu July 12, 2011. Spotted deer (Axis axis) is also known as Chital deer or Axix deer commonly inhabits on wooded regions of Nepal, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Pakistan. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A farmer winnows rice grains in Bhaktapur, Nepal, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees portraying God Madhavnarayan prepare themselves for the Madhav Narayan Mela in Thecho near Kathmandu February 15, 2011. The month-long festival dedicated to God Madhavnarayan and Goddess Swasthani, involves the recitation of folk tales about miraculous feats performed by them in many Hindu households. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Students of Shankar Dev Campus, which is affiliated to the Nepal Student Union (NSU), gather stones to throw at the police during a clash with them while staging a protest demanding the release of their fellow student Binendra Giri of Trichandra Campus in Kathmandu May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee prepares to take a holy dip at Matathirtha to observe Mother's Day in Kathmandu May 3, 2011. Families whose mothers have passed away take a holy wash at Matathirtha to commemorate the departed. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu man slaughters a water buffalo as sacrifice during the Dasain festival in Kathmandu October 16, 2010. Hindus in Nepal sacrifice animals during the festival as part of celebrations held throughout the country, worshiping Goddess Durga and celebrating the victory over evil. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Youths struggles to drink a mouthful of homemade alcohol poured from the mouth of an idol of Sweaita Bhairab on the second day of the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu September 10, 2011. Named after Lord Indra, the living goddess Kumari and other deities are worshipped during the colorful week-long festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Sambeg Shakya, 6, is carried on a chariot during the Indra Jatra Festival in Kathmandu September 16, 2011. Sambeg Shakya was hailed last year by Buddhist priests as Ganesh, or the god of good fortune, since when he has led several processions of Nepal's better-known 'living goddesses', also known as Kumari. The centuries-old ritual, once used by now-toppled kings who thought it would make them stronger, was the climax of the annual...more
A man carries in a shopping bag ducks to be sacrificed at a livestock market in Kathmandu October 3, 2011. The Hindu festival of Navaratri, also known as the Dasain festival, celebrates the triumph of good over evil. Hindus will also offer sacrificial animals during the festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee takes a rest after taking a holy dip in Panauti near Kathmandu during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival February 7, 2011. The month-long festival dedicated to Goddess Swasthani involves the recitation of folk tales about miraculous feats performed by them in many Hindu households. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A girl blows a bubble with chewing gum as she participates in an attempt to create a Guinness World Record for the most number of people hugging trees for two minutes in Kathmandu June 5, 2011. 879 people took part in the event, which was held on World Environment Day to spread the message of saving the environment. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A slow motion picture of devotees carrying chariots as they participate in the Chariot Festival in Kathmandu April 4, 2011. The Chariot Festival is celebrated by the Newar community where people wear colourful hats and carry three different chariots of Goddess Kankeshwori, Shankata and Bhadrakali and is carried around Ashon, one of the busiest shopping area of Kathmandu. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The hand of a volunteer is seen as he splashes water at a Hindu devotee taking part in the "Bol Bom" (or Say Shiva) pilgrimage in Kathmandu August 1, 2011. The faithful, chanting the name of Lord Shiva, run some 15 km (9 miles) barefooted to Pashupatinath temple seeking good health, wealth and happiness. Water is sprayed to help them cool down after the long distance run. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A girl smiles as she blows bubbles during the "Nagpanchami" festival in Katmandu August 4, 2011. Hindus in Nepal celebrate the "Nagpanchami" festival by worshipping snakes during the festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A view of Nepal's capital is seen from the hilltop home of Stateless Nina Tamang, 18, as she talks with her Grandmother Ratna Maya Tamang at the outskirts of Nepal's capital August 14, 2011. Despite her mother being a Nepali national, Nina cannot become a citizen of Nepal because her father who had abandoned her mother after Nina was born is absent and she has no official proof of his nationality. On August 25, 2011, the U.N....more
A view of Nepal's capital is seen from the hilltop home of Stateless Nina Tamang, 18, as she talks with her Grandmother Ratna Maya Tamang at the outskirts of Nepal's capital August 14, 2011. Despite her mother being a Nepali national, Nina cannot become a citizen of Nepal because her father who had abandoned her mother after Nina was born is absent and she has no official proof of his nationality. On August 25, 2011, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR will launch an international campaign to highlight the plight of the estimated 12-15 million people worldwide who are not recognised as nationals by any country and become stateless. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man sleeps near the Krishna Temple during the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Lalitpur near Kathmandu August 21, 2011. Krishna Janmashtami, a festival marking the birth of Hindu god Krishna, is celebrated by Hindus throughout the world. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Tibetan monk sits next to a "Free Tibet" graffiti near a cat during a 24-hour hunger strike at the Tibetan Youth Club in Kathmandu May 5, 2011. The hunger strike was held to show solidarity with their compatriots in Aba, China's Sichuan province in what the protesters are calling a crackdown by Chinese security forces in the area after a 21-year-old Tibetan monk burned himself to death in March in Aba. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar more
World's shortest living man, Khagendra Thapa Magar (L), 67.08 centimetres (26.4 inches) tall, waits on his seat for Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda to arrive during the documentary "The Shadow of Mt. Everest", which is based on Magar's life story, in Kathmandu March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepali Muslims leave after mass prayers during Eid al-Adha celebrations at the Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu November 7, 2011. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark the end of the haj by slaughtering sheep, goats, camels and cows to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, on God's command. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in Kathmandu May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
