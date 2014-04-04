Portraits by George W. Bush
A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, painted by former President George W. Bush, displayed at "The Art of Leadership: A President's Personal Diplomacy" exhibit at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, April 4, 2014. ...more
A member of the media photographs portraits of world leaders painted by former President George W. Bush at "The Art of Leadership: A President's Personal Diplomacy" exhibit at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, April 4, 2014....more
A self-portrait of former President George W. Bush and his father. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Paintings, clockwise from top left, portray Latvia's former president Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Ghana's former president John Kufuor, France's former president Jacques Chirac and Nigeria's former president Olusegun Obasanjo. REUTERS/Brandon Wade more
A portrait of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of former Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of former Czech President Vaclav Havel. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of former Australian President John Howard. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of Afghan President Hamid Karzai REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Portraits of world leaders. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Portraits of world leaders (clockwise from top-left) Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former French President (2007-2012) Nicolas Sarkozy and former South Korean President (2008-2013) Lee...more
A portrait of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of Liberia's President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
