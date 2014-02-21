Portraits from a protest

Valentina, a 64-year-old pensioner from Kiev, poses for a picture at the barricades in Kiev, February 9, 2014. "We are people who want to live in a European country, and don't want our country to be run by criminals. We don't want our children to be without work. I've been here for 2 months and I'm waiting for a complete change of power," Valentina said. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili