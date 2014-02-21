Portraits from a protest
An anti-government protester looks on as he mans a barricade in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester looks on as he mans a barricade in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester is pictured in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester is pictured in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester sits near the barricades in Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An anti-government protester sits near the barricades in Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An anti-government protester is pictured near a barricade in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An anti-government protester is pictured near a barricade in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An anti-government protester is pictured in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester is pictured in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester is pictured in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An anti-government protester is pictured in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An anti-government protester is pictured in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester is pictured in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man looks on after being injured in clashes between anti-government protesters with Interior Ministry members in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin
A man looks on after being injured in clashes between anti-government protesters with Interior Ministry members in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin
A soot-covered anti-government protester poses for a portrait at a barricade facing riot police in Kiev, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A soot-covered anti-government protester poses for a portrait at a barricade facing riot police in Kiev, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anatoli, a 19-year-old student from the town of Dnepropetrovsk, poses for a picture at the barricades in Kiev, February 10, 2014. "I'm against the current rule, we are protecting our rights. I've been here for 2 weeks already. I will achieve the...more
Anatoli, a 19-year-old student from the town of Dnepropetrovsk, poses for a picture at the barricades in Kiev, February 10, 2014. "I'm against the current rule, we are protecting our rights. I've been here for 2 weeks already. I will achieve the resignation of the authorities, in order for life to settle and justice to work for all," Anatoli said. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester is pictured in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester is pictured in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester looks out from the barricades in Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An anti-government protester looks out from the barricades in Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An anti-government protester mans a barricade in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An anti-government protester mans a barricade in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Valentina, a 64-year-old pensioner from Kiev, poses for a picture at the barricades in Kiev, February 9, 2014. "We are people who want to live in a European country, and don't want our country to be run by criminals. We don't want our children to be...more
Valentina, a 64-year-old pensioner from Kiev, poses for a picture at the barricades in Kiev, February 9, 2014. "We are people who want to live in a European country, and don't want our country to be run by criminals. We don't want our children to be without work. I've been here for 2 months and I'm waiting for a complete change of power," Valentina said. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester carries a barrel after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An anti-government protester carries a barrel after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An anti-government protester poses for a portrait at the barricades near the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-government protester poses for a portrait at the barricades near the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-government protester rests after clashes with riot police in central Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An anti-government protester rests after clashes with riot police in central Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An anti-government protester smokes near a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An anti-government protester smokes near a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A Cossack poses for a picture in a demonstrators' camp during a rally held by anti-government protesters in Independence Square in central Kiev, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Cossack poses for a picture in a demonstrators' camp during a rally held by anti-government protesters in Independence Square in central Kiev, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Natalia poses for a picture in front of a barricade as she distributes hot soup to anti-government protesters in Kiev, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Natalia poses for a picture in front of a barricade as she distributes hot soup to anti-government protesters in Kiev, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-government protester poses for a portrait at the barricades near the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-government protester poses for a portrait at the barricades near the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-government protester poses for a portrait at the barricades near the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-government protester poses for a portrait at the barricades near the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Cossack poses for a picture in a demonstrators' camp during a rally held by anti-government protesters in Independence Square in central Kiev, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Cossack poses for a picture in a demonstrators' camp during a rally held by anti-government protesters in Independence Square in central Kiev, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester receive treatment for his face burn at the barricades in Kiev, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester receive treatment for his face burn at the barricades in Kiev, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester attends a rally in Kiev, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester attends a rally in Kiev, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester whose face is covered in soot is pictured at a barricade in Kiev, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An anti-government protester whose face is covered in soot is pictured at a barricade in Kiev, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An anti-government protester is seen at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An anti-government protester is seen at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Cossack poses for a picture in a demonstrators' camp during a rally held by anti-government protesters in Independence Square in central Kiev, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Cossack poses for a picture in a demonstrators' camp during a rally held by anti-government protesters in Independence Square in central Kiev, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A demonstrator speaks on the phone during a rally held by pro-European integration protesters in Kiev January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A demonstrator speaks on the phone during a rally held by pro-European integration protesters in Kiev January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Cossack poses for a picture in a demonstrators' camp during a rally held by anti-government protesters in Independence Square in central Kiev, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Cossack poses for a picture in a demonstrators' camp during a rally held by anti-government protesters in Independence Square in central Kiev, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester whose face is covered with soot is seen at a barricade in Kiev, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An anti-government protester whose face is covered with soot is seen at a barricade in Kiev, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Next Slideshows
Chinese inventions
From homemade Lamborghinis to submarines, a look at some unique inventions and self-made projects from China.
"Non" to new airport
Protesters and residents in western France resist the construction of a planned airport by occupying its intended site.
Fans at Sochi
Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.
Prince Charles joins sword dance
Prince Charles joins the Saudi royal family in the ‘Arda’, or sword dance.
MORE IN PICTURES
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.