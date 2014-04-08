Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 9, 2014 | 12:27am BST

Portraits of a militia

<p>A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, walks with his weapons in village of Zawa, Central African Republic April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, walks with his weapons in village of Zawa, Central African Republic April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, walks with his weapons in village of Zawa, Central African Republic April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 16
<p>A female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrols with other militiamen outside village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrols with other militiamen outside village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

A female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrols with other militiamen outside village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 16
<p>A masked female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, holds a machete as she sits in a village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A masked female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, holds a machete as she sits in a village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

A masked female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, holds a machete as she sits in a village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
3 / 16
<p>A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, looks on in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, looks on in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, looks on in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
4 / 16
<p>A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, stands during a patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, stands during a patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, stands during a patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
5 / 16
<p>A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, poses with his machete in village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, poses with his machete in village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, poses with his machete in village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
6 / 16
<p>Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
7 / 16
<p>Anti-balakas, Christian militias, look on before they begin their patrol in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Anti-balakas, Christian militias, look on before they begin their patrol in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Anti-balakas, Christian militias, look on before they begin their patrol in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
8 / 16
<p>A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, gestures with his machetes in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, gestures with his machetes in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, gestures with his machetes in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
9 / 16
<p>Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
10 / 16
<p>A masked member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, adjusts the scarf of his female comrade before they patrol the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A masked member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, adjusts the scarf of his female comrade before they patrol the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

A masked member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, adjusts the scarf of his female comrade before they patrol the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
11 / 16
<p>A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrols outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrols outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrols outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
12 / 16
<p>Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
13 / 16
<p>Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
14 / 16
<p>Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
15 / 16
<p>A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, walks with his weapons in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, walks with his weapons in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, walks with his weapons in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
The search for Flight 370

The search for Flight 370

Next Slideshows

The search for Flight 370

The search for Flight 370

The multinational search for the missing Malaysia Airlines plane.

08 Apr 2014
When politicians fight

When politicians fight

Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.

08 Apr 2014
After the deluge

After the deluge

A series of before-and-after images of the recent flooding in southwest England.

08 Apr 2014
Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

07 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Editors Choice Photos

Editors Choice Photos

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures