Portugal 3 - 2 Denmark
Portugal's goalkeeper Rui Patricio (R) looks at the ball after conceding a goal by Denmark's Nicklas Bendtner (back) during their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Portugal's Pepe celebrates scoring a goal against Denmark during their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Portugal's Helder Postiga (R) celebrates scoring a goal against Denmark's goalkeeper Stephan Andersen during their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Denmark soccer fans play with balloon before their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match against Portugal at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Portugal's Raul Meireles (L) is tackled by Denmark's Jakob Poulsen during their Euro 2012 Group B soccer match at the new stadium in Lviv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A Denmark supporter waves national flag before their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match against Portugal at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Portugal's Pepe (L) attacks Denmark's Christian Eriksen during their Euro 2012 Group B soccer match at the new stadium in Lviv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Denmark soccer fans with their faces painted in national colors smile before their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match against Portugal at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Denmark's goalkeeper Stephan Andersen (R) fails to save a goal by Portugal's Pepe during their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Portugal's Pepe (C) celebrates his goal against Denmark with team mates during their Euro 2012 Group B soccer match at the new stadium in Lviv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Denmark's Nicklas Bendtner scores a goal against Portugal's Rui Patricio (R) during their Euro 2012 Group B soccer match at the new stadium in Lviv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Portugal's Pepe (L) scores a goal against Denmark during their Euro 2012 Group B soccer match at the new stadium in Lviv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Portugal's Silvestre Varela (C) celebrates his goal against Denmark with team mates during their Euro 2012 Group B soccer match at the new stadium in Lviv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A Denmark fan reacts at the end of their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match against Portugal at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Denmark's Michael Krohn-Dehli (L) tackles Portugal's Pepe during their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Denmark fans react at the end of their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match against Portugal at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Denmark fans react at the end of their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match against Portugal at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Portugal's Pepe celebrates at the end of their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match against Denmark at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv, June 13, 2012. T-shirt reads 'For all the family and friends, thank you, I love you'. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Denmark soccer fan with his face painted in national colors reacts after their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match against Portugal at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo touches the pitch after winning against Denmark in their Euro 2012 Group B soccer match at the new stadium in Lviv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
