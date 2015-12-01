Post-Ferguson era
A man is doused with milk and sprayed with mist after being hit by an eye irritant from security forces trying to disperse demonstrators protesting against the shooting of unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 20, 2014....more
Two men look through a window at an art installation depicting the body of Michael Brown, made by artist Ti-Rock Moore, at Gallery Guichard in Chicago, Illinois, July 14, 2015. Moore's artwork featured in this exhibit focuses on racism and white...more
Police officers point their weapons at demonstrators protesting against the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A demonstrator sits in front of a street fire during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Attendees hold their hands up while chanting "Hands up don't shoot," as they wait in line to take part in the funeral services for 18-year-old Michael Brown at the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014....more
A child reads posters at the makeshift memorial where Eric Garner died during an arrest, at the Staten Island borough of New York, December 3, 2014. Eric Garner was killed after being put in a chokehold by police. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A police officer stands over activists, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, as they stage a 'die-in' during rush hour at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Logan Browning, with duct tape over her mouth, joins demonstrators protesting against police violence in Hollywood, December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A police officer is seen pointing his weapon during an incident involving the shooting of 12-year-old Tamir E. Rice as he holds a pellet gun at the Cudell Recreation Center in Cleveland, Ohio, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Cleveland Police Department
Tadar Muhammad (right) and Jeremy Brustein (left) demonstrate in support of Tamir Rice outside of Quicken Loans Arena prior to game three of the NBA Finals in Cleveland, Ohio, June 9 2015. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
A girl writes on the sidewalk near North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015.Freddie Gray died after being taken into police custody and sustaining a spinal injury, a death that has angered many residents of this predominantly...more
Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mourners pay their respects at the open casket of 25-year old Freddie Gray prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is seen allegedly shooting 50-year-old Walter Scott in the back as he runs away, in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Feidin Santana
Protesters carry signs at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Protest signs and flowers adorn a fence at the site of the death of Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Mourners look on as the casket of Walter Scott is removed from a hearse for his funeral at W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center in Summerville, Saturday, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool
Texas state trooper Brian Encinia points a Taser, in this still image captured from the police dash camera video from the traffic stop of Sandra Bland's vehicle in Prairie View, Texas, July 10, 2015. Sandra Bland was found hanging dead in a Texas...more
Demonstrators hold signs of Sandra Bland and Kindra Chapman, both of whom died in custody, during a rally against police violence in New York July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the group Black Lives Matter march to city hall during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota November 24, 2015. Police are searching for three white men in connection with the shooting of five people near a Minneapolis police station where...more
Laquan McDonald (R) walks on a road before he was shot 16 times by police officer Jason Van Dyke in Chicago, in this still image taken from a police vehicle dash camera video shot on October 20, 2014, and released by Chicago Police on November 24,...more
Protesters including Lamon Reccord, 16, confront police during a demonstration in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, Illinois November 25, 2015. Laquan McDonald, 17, was fatally shot by Jason Van Dyke, a Chicago police...more
Next Slideshows
Paris climate summit
World leaders launched an ambitious attempt to hold back rising temperatures, with the United States and China leading calls for the climate summit in Paris to...
Pictures of the year: Environment
Spectacular photos of the environment and natural disasters this year.
Pictures of the month: November
Our top photos from the month of November.
Pope visits Africa
On his first tour of Africa, the Pope will address a fast-growing Catholic population and seek to heal Christian-Muslim divisions.
MORE IN PICTURES
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
Man arrested at Whitehall
Police arrest a man close to Prime Minister Theresa May's official Downing Street residence.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Gaza by night
Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.