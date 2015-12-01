Edition:
Post-Ferguson era

A man is doused with milk and sprayed with mist after being hit by an eye irritant from security forces trying to disperse demonstrators protesting against the shooting of unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 20, 2014. Michael Brown, the unarmed black teenager, was shot dead by a white police officer. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Two men look through a window at an art installation depicting the body of Michael Brown, made by artist Ti-Rock Moore, at Gallery Guichard in Chicago, Illinois, July 14, 2015. Moore's artwork featured in this exhibit focuses on racism and white privilege. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Police officers point their weapons at demonstrators protesting against the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A demonstrator sits in front of a street fire during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Attendees hold their hands up while chanting "Hands up don't shoot," as they wait in line to take part in the funeral services for 18-year-old Michael Brown at the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, August 25, 2014
A child reads posters at the makeshift memorial where Eric Garner died during an arrest, at the Staten Island borough of New York, December 3, 2014. Eric Garner was killed after being put in a chokehold by police. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A police officer stands over activists, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, as they stage a 'die-in' during rush hour at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Logan Browning, with duct tape over her mouth, joins demonstrators protesting against police violence in Hollywood, December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
A police officer is seen pointing his weapon during an incident involving the shooting of 12-year-old Tamir E. Rice as he holds a pellet gun at the Cudell Recreation Center in Cleveland, Ohio, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Cleveland Police Department

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Tadar Muhammad (right) and Jeremy Brustein (left) demonstrate in support of Tamir Rice outside of Quicken Loans Arena prior to game three of the NBA Finals in Cleveland, Ohio, June 9 2015. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A girl writes on the sidewalk near North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, May 1, 2015.Freddie Gray died after being taken into police custody and sustaining a spinal injury, a death that has angered many residents of this predominantly African-American city. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Mourners pay their respects at the open casket of 25-year old Freddie Gray prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is seen allegedly shooting 50-year-old Walter Scott in the back as he runs away, in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Feidin Santana

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Protesters carry signs at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Protest signs and flowers adorn a fence at the site of the death of Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Mourners look on as the casket of Walter Scott is removed from a hearse for his funeral at W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center in Summerville, Saturday, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/David Goldman/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Texas state trooper Brian Encinia points a Taser, in this still image captured from the police dash camera video from the traffic stop of Sandra Bland's vehicle in Prairie View, Texas, July 10, 2015. Sandra Bland was found hanging dead in a Texas jail days after a traffic stop. REUTERS/The Texas Department of Public Safety

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
Demonstrators hold signs of Sandra Bland and Kindra Chapman, both of whom died in custody, during a rally against police violence in New York July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Members of the group Black Lives Matter march to city hall during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota November 24, 2015. Police are searching for three white men in connection with the shooting of five people near a Minneapolis police station where demonstrators have gathered for more than a week to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man -- Jamar Clark -- by police on November 15. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Laquan McDonald (R) walks on a road before he was shot 16 times by police officer Jason Van Dyke in Chicago, in this still image taken from a police vehicle dash camera video shot on October 20, 2014, and released by Chicago Police on November 24, 2015. Van Dyke, a white Chicago policeman was charged with murdering black teenager McDonald, a prosecution that was speeded up in hopes of staving off a fresh burst of the turmoil over race and police use of deadly force that has shaken the U.S. for more than a year. REUTERS/Chicago Police Department/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Protesters including Lamon Reccord, 16, confront police during a demonstration in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, Illinois November 25, 2015. Laquan McDonald, 17, was fatally shot by Jason Van Dyke, a Chicago police officer, in October 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
