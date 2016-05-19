Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu May 19, 2016 | 1:00am BST

Post-it war

An image of the Snapchat logo created with Post-it notes is seen in the windows of Havas Worldwide at 200 Hudson Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016, where advertising agencies and other companies have started what is being called a "Post-it note war" with employees creating colorful images in their windows with Post-it notes. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An image of the Snapchat logo created with Post-it notes is seen in the windows of Havas Worldwide at 200 Hudson Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016, where advertising agencies and other companies have started what is being called a...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
An image of the Snapchat logo created with Post-it notes is seen in the windows of Havas Worldwide at 200 Hudson Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016, where advertising agencies and other companies have started what is being called a "Post-it note war" with employees creating colorful images in their windows with Post-it notes. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 20
An employee creates a rainbow image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An employee creates a rainbow image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
An employee creates a rainbow image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 20
Images created with Post-it notes are seen in the windows of offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Images created with Post-it notes are seen in the windows of offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Images created with Post-it notes are seen in the windows of offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 20
Images created with Post-it notes are seen in the windows of offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Images created with Post-it notes are seen in the windows of offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Images created with Post-it notes are seen in the windows of offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 20
A message created with Post-it notes are seen in windows of 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A message created with Post-it notes are seen in windows of 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
A message created with Post-it notes are seen in windows of 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 20
Employees create a U.S. flag image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Employees create a U.S. flag image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Employees create a U.S. flag image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 20
An image of Spider Man created with Post-it notes is seen in windows at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An image of Spider Man created with Post-it notes is seen in windows at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
An image of Spider Man created with Post-it notes is seen in windows at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 20
Images created with Post-it notes are seen in windows from the Havas Worldwide Media offices at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Images created with Post-it notes are seen in windows from the Havas Worldwide Media offices at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Images created with Post-it notes are seen in windows from the Havas Worldwide Media offices at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 20
Images created with Post-it notes are seen in windows of 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Images created with Post-it notes are seen in windows of 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Images created with Post-it notes are seen in windows of 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 20
Employees create an image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Employees create an image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Employees create an image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 20
Part of an image crated with Post it notes is seen in a window at the offices of Havas Worldwide in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Part of an image crated with Post it notes is seen in a window at the offices of Havas Worldwide in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Part of an image crated with Post it notes is seen in a window at the offices of Havas Worldwide in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 20
A mannequin stands near images created with Post-it notes in windows at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A mannequin stands near images created with Post-it notes in windows at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
A mannequin stands near images created with Post-it notes in windows at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 20
An image of the Superman Logo created with Post-it notes is seen in windows at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An image of the Superman Logo created with Post-it notes is seen in windows at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
An image of the Superman Logo created with Post-it notes is seen in windows at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 20
An employee creates a rainbow image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An employee creates a rainbow image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
An employee creates a rainbow image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 20
An image created with Post-it notes is seen in windows at 75 Varick street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An image created with Post-it notes is seen in windows at 75 Varick street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
An image created with Post-it notes is seen in windows at 75 Varick street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 20
Employees create an image promoting pet cancer awareness month on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Employees create an image promoting pet cancer awareness month on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Employees create an image promoting pet cancer awareness month on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 20
Images of Angry Birds created with Post-it notes are seen on a window created with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Images of Angry Birds created with Post-it notes are seen on a window created with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Images of Angry Birds created with Post-it notes are seen on a window created with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 20
An employee creates an image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An employee creates an image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
An employee creates an image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
18 / 20
A message created with Post-it notes are seen in windows of 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A message created with Post-it notes are seen in windows of 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
A message created with Post-it notes are seen in windows of 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
19 / 20
Images created with Post-it notes are seen in windows from the Havas Worldwide Media offices at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Images created with Post-it notes are seen in windows from the Havas Worldwide Media offices at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Images created with Post-it notes are seen in windows from the Havas Worldwide Media offices at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
World's largest cruise ship

World's largest cruise ship

Next Slideshows

World's largest cruise ship

World's largest cruise ship

The world's largest cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas, arrives for her maiden voyage in Southampton.

18 May 2016
When politicians fight

When politicians fight

Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.

17 May 2016
Crowning Miss Tiffany

Crowning Miss Tiffany

Beauty contestants compete in the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe transvestite contest in Thailand.

13 May 2016
Women punch through Sudan's taboos

Women punch through Sudan's taboos

Women fight social and religious rules in the boxing rings, in a country ruled by Islamic law.

13 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures