Post-it war
An image of the Snapchat logo created with Post-it notes is seen in the windows of Havas Worldwide at 200 Hudson Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016, where advertising agencies and other companies have started what is being called a...more
An employee creates a rainbow image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Images created with Post-it notes are seen in the windows of offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Images created with Post-it notes are seen in the windows of offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A message created with Post-it notes are seen in windows of 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Employees create a U.S. flag image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An image of Spider Man created with Post-it notes is seen in windows at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Images created with Post-it notes are seen in windows from the Havas Worldwide Media offices at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Images created with Post-it notes are seen in windows of 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Employees create an image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Part of an image crated with Post it notes is seen in a window at the offices of Havas Worldwide in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A mannequin stands near images created with Post-it notes in windows at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An image of the Superman Logo created with Post-it notes is seen in windows at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An employee creates a rainbow image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An image created with Post-it notes is seen in windows at 75 Varick street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Employees create an image promoting pet cancer awareness month on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Images of Angry Birds created with Post-it notes are seen on a window created with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An employee creates an image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A message created with Post-it notes are seen in windows of 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Images created with Post-it notes are seen in windows from the Havas Worldwide Media offices at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
World's largest cruise ship
The world's largest cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas, arrives for her maiden voyage in Southampton.
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
Crowning Miss Tiffany
Beauty contestants compete in the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe transvestite contest in Thailand.
Women punch through Sudan's taboos
Women fight social and religious rules in the boxing rings, in a country ruled by Islamic law.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.