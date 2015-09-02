Postcards from Tehran
A photograph of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei sits on a table in the lobby of a hotel in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Women wait for a bus in central Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Cats sit outside a building in the British-owned Gulhak compound in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man sleeps by his motorcycle in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Men use an elevator in a Tehran hotel, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man smokes on a rooftop in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man and his passenger ride a motorcycle in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Men look at newspapers at a road side stall in central Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A poster referring to the International English Language Testing System is seen at a bus stop in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A single red rose grows on a Commonwealth war grave in the Gulhak compound in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Motorcyclists smile as a convoy carrying members of the British media leaves the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Next Slideshows
Destination wedding photo
As young Chinese become wealthier, they take abroad the tradition of taking their wedding photos days before they are married, rather than on their wedding day.
Nazi train mystery
Poland said it was almost certain it had located a Nazi train rumored to have gone missing near the close of World War Two loaded with guns and jewels.
Notting Hill Carnival
Revelers take to the street for the Notting Hill Carnival in London.
Afghan kids join the circus
The Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children teaches cooperation and creativity to children scarred by years of war in Afghanistan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.