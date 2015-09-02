Edition:
Postcards from Tehran

A photograph of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei sits on a table in the lobby of a hotel in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Women wait for a bus in central Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Cats sit outside a building in the British-owned Gulhak compound in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A man sleeps by his motorcycle in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Men use an elevator in a Tehran hotel, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
A man smokes on a rooftop in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A man and his passenger ride a motorcycle in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Men look at newspapers at a road side stall in central Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A poster referring to the International English Language Testing System is seen at a bus stop in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A single red rose grows on a Commonwealth war grave in the Gulhak compound in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Motorcyclists smile as a convoy carrying members of the British media leaves the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Destination wedding photo

Destination wedding photo

Next Slideshows

Destination wedding photo

Destination wedding photo

As young Chinese become wealthier, they take abroad the tradition of taking their wedding photos days before they are married, rather than on their wedding day.

01 Sep 2015
Nazi train mystery

Nazi train mystery

Poland said it was almost certain it had located a Nazi train rumored to have gone missing near the close of World War Two loaded with guns and jewels.

01 Sep 2015
Notting Hill Carnival

Notting Hill Carnival

Revelers take to the street for the Notting Hill Carnival in London.

31 Aug 2015
Afghan kids join the circus

Afghan kids join the circus

The Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children teaches cooperation and creativity to children scarred by years of war in Afghanistan.

31 Aug 2015

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

