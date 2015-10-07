Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Oct 7, 2015 | 3:56pm BST

Postcards from the Amazon

A Kayapo boy with traditional body paint and piercing in the Kikretum community in Sao Felix, northern Brazil, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A Kayapo boy with traditional body paint and piercing in the Kikretum community in Sao Felix, northern Brazil, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2011
A Kayapo boy with traditional body paint and piercing in the Kikretum community in Sao Felix, northern Brazil, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
1 / 30
The Amazon rain forest (R), bordered by deforested land prepared for the planting of soybeans, is pictured in this aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The Amazon rain forest (R), bordered by deforested land prepared for the planting of soybeans, is pictured in this aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
The Amazon rain forest (R), bordered by deforested land prepared for the planting of soybeans, is pictured in this aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
2 / 30
The Amazon forest burns next to the city of Mandaquiri, during a seasonal drought, November 28, 2009.. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The Amazon forest burns next to the city of Mandaquiri, during a seasonal drought, November 28, 2009.. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2009
The Amazon forest burns next to the city of Mandaquiri, during a seasonal drought, November 28, 2009.. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
3 / 30
A truck transports logs that were illegally extracted from Amazon rainforest near the city of Uruara, Para state, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A truck transports logs that were illegally extracted from Amazon rainforest near the city of Uruara, Para state, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013
A truck transports logs that were illegally extracted from Amazon rainforest near the city of Uruara, Para state, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
4 / 30
Red and Green Macaws are seen on a clay lick at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Red and Green Macaws are seen on a clay lick at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2009
Red and Green Macaws are seen on a clay lick at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
5 / 30
A woman sunbathes on a cruise across the Maranon river at Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A woman sunbathes on a cruise across the Maranon river at Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2011
A woman sunbathes on a cruise across the Maranon river at Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
6 / 30
An aerial view of a natural lake fed by a spring in the Amazon River basin near Manaus, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Ivan Canabrava

An aerial view of a natural lake fed by a spring in the Amazon River basin near Manaus, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Ivan Canabrava

Reuters / Wednesday, October 27, 2010
An aerial view of a natural lake fed by a spring in the Amazon River basin near Manaus, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Ivan Canabrava
Close
7 / 30
Aerial view of a river in Peru's Amazon region of Loreto, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Aerial view of a river in Peru's Amazon region of Loreto, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Aerial view of a river in Peru's Amazon region of Loreto, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
8 / 30
A Gladiator Tree Frog is seen at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 1, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A Gladiator Tree Frog is seen at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 1, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2009
A Gladiator Tree Frog is seen at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 1, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
9 / 30
Spiritual leaders of the Huni Kui Indian tribe perform a ceremony for a sacred samauma (silk-cotton) tree outside the village of Novo Segredo along the Envira river in Brazil's northwestern Acre state, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Spiritual leaders of the Huni Kui Indian tribe perform a ceremony for a sacred samauma (silk-cotton) tree outside the village of Novo Segredo along the Envira river in Brazil's northwestern Acre state, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Thursday, April 03, 2014
Spiritual leaders of the Huni Kui Indian tribe perform a ceremony for a sacred samauma (silk-cotton) tree outside the village of Novo Segredo along the Envira river in Brazil's northwestern Acre state, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Close
10 / 30
A view of the Shubua, or house of prayer, in the Huni Kui tribe's village of Me Txanava in Brazil's northwestern Acre state, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

A view of the Shubua, or house of prayer, in the Huni Kui tribe's village of Me Txanava in Brazil's northwestern Acre state, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Thursday, April 03, 2014
A view of the Shubua, or house of prayer, in the Huni Kui tribe's village of Me Txanava in Brazil's northwestern Acre state, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Close
11 / 30
An aerial view shows a single tree on land previously jungle, in Mato Grosso state, a Brazilian Amazon state suffering from deforestation, August 9, 2005. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

An aerial view shows a single tree on land previously jungle, in Mato Grosso state, a Brazilian Amazon state suffering from deforestation, August 9, 2005. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
An aerial view shows a single tree on land previously jungle, in Mato Grosso state, a Brazilian Amazon state suffering from deforestation, August 9, 2005. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
Close
12 / 30
Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Friday, March 28, 2014
Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Close
13 / 30
A White Cayman on a river at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A White Cayman on a river at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2009
A White Cayman on a river at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
14 / 30
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, aims his arrow in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state May 9, 2015. Dream Braga has been shooting fish with a bow and arrow for most of his life. In the Amazonian village where he grew up, that was what kids did for food and fun. He participated in the Indigenous Archery Project which recruits Amazon native children to compete with modern archery equipment and try for a place on the national team, with the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro as their ultimate goal. After training with Olympic coaches for three months, he has now been promoted to Brazil's national team. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, aims his arrow in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state May 9, 2015. Dream Braga has been shooting fish with a bow and arrow for most of his life. In the Amazonian village where he grew up, that was what...more

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, aims his arrow in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state May 9, 2015. Dream Braga has been shooting fish with a bow and arrow for most of his life. In the Amazonian village where he grew up, that was what kids did for food and fun. He participated in the Indigenous Archery Project which recruits Amazon native children to compete with modern archery equipment and try for a place on the national team, with the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro as their ultimate goal. After training with Olympic coaches for three months, he has now been promoted to Brazil's national team. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
15 / 30
A villager from the Medio Jurua nature reserve of Brazil's Amazon rainforest paddles in his canoe with pirarucus, the largest freshwater fish in South America, after a night of fishing in Manaria Lake, Carauari municipality, September 3, 2012. Catching the pirarucu, a fish that is sought after for its meat and is considered by biologists to be a living fossil, is only allowed once a year by Brazil's environmental protection agency. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A villager from the Medio Jurua nature reserve of Brazil's Amazon rainforest paddles in his canoe with pirarucus, the largest freshwater fish in South America, after a night of fishing in Manaria Lake, Carauari municipality, September 3, 2012....more

Reuters / Friday, September 21, 2012
A villager from the Medio Jurua nature reserve of Brazil's Amazon rainforest paddles in his canoe with pirarucus, the largest freshwater fish in South America, after a night of fishing in Manaria Lake, Carauari municipality, September 3, 2012. Catching the pirarucu, a fish that is sought after for its meat and is considered by biologists to be a living fossil, is only allowed once a year by Brazil's environmental protection agency. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
16 / 30
The boat in which Ashaninka Indian leaders traveled to inspect the limits of their territory is tied to the bank of the Envira river in Brazil's northwestern Acre state March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

The boat in which Ashaninka Indian leaders traveled to inspect the limits of their territory is tied to the bank of the Envira river in Brazil's northwestern Acre state March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Thursday, April 03, 2014
The boat in which Ashaninka Indian leaders traveled to inspect the limits of their territory is tied to the bank of the Envira river in Brazil's northwestern Acre state March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Close
17 / 30
Destroyed illegal gold mining camps are seen after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Destroyed illegal gold mining camps are seen after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Destroyed illegal gold mining camps are seen after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Close
18 / 30
Munduruku Indian warriors navigate the Das Tropas river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers, as they search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory in western Para state January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Munduruku Indian warriors navigate the Das Tropas river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers, as they search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory in western Para state January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2014
Munduruku Indian warriors navigate the Das Tropas river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers, as they search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory in western Para state January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Close
19 / 30
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Close
20 / 30
A capped heron is seen at the Maranon river in Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A capped heron is seen at the Maranon river in Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2011
A capped heron is seen at the Maranon river in Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
21 / 30
A tourist guide searches for monkeys at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A tourist guide searches for monkeys at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Monday, July 28, 2014
A tourist guide searches for monkeys at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
22 / 30
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian child rests in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, Colombia September 3, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian child rests in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, Colombia September 3, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian child rests in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, Colombia September 3, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
23 / 30
Water lily pads are seen on a lake at Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Water lily pads are seen on a lake at Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2011
Water lily pads are seen on a lake at Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
24 / 30
A man pulls his boat across the mudflats of a drying tributary of the Amazon River during a drought, in Parana do Paraua, Amazonas State, November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Marcio Silva

A man pulls his boat across the mudflats of a drying tributary of the Amazon River during a drought, in Parana do Paraua, Amazonas State, November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Marcio Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2009
A man pulls his boat across the mudflats of a drying tributary of the Amazon River during a drought, in Parana do Paraua, Amazonas State, November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Marcio Silva
Close
25 / 30
Munduruku Indian warriors search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Das Tropas river, a major tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state, Brazil January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Munduruku Indian warriors search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Das Tropas river, a major tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state, Brazil January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2014
Munduruku Indian warriors search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Das Tropas river, a major tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state, Brazil January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Close
26 / 30
Workers from Argentine firm Pluspetrol clean up after an oil spill in the Amazon region of Loreto, Peru August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Antonio Escalante

Workers from Argentine firm Pluspetrol clean up after an oil spill in the Amazon region of Loreto, Peru August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Antonio Escalante

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2011
Workers from Argentine firm Pluspetrol clean up after an oil spill in the Amazon region of Loreto, Peru August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Antonio Escalante
Close
27 / 30
An aerial view shows illegal deforestation close to the Amazonia National Park in Itaituba, state of Para, Brazil May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An aerial view shows illegal deforestation close to the Amazonia National Park in Itaituba, state of Para, Brazil May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2012
An aerial view shows illegal deforestation close to the Amazonia National Park in Itaituba, state of Para, Brazil May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
28 / 30
Brazilian fisherman Jose Benedito searches for crabs in the mud surrounding mangrove roots on the coast of Para State, where the fresh water from the Amazon River mixes with the Atlantic Ocean, in Braganca, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Brazilian fisherman Jose Benedito searches for crabs in the mud surrounding mangrove roots on the coast of Para State, where the fresh water from the Amazon River mixes with the Atlantic Ocean, in Braganca, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Reuters / Thursday, February 17, 2011
Brazilian fisherman Jose Benedito searches for crabs in the mud surrounding mangrove roots on the coast of Para State, where the fresh water from the Amazon River mixes with the Atlantic Ocean, in Braganca, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
Close
29 / 30
A view is seen from the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A view is seen from the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
A view is seen from the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
The O.J. Simpson trial

The O.J. Simpson trial

Next Slideshows

The O.J. Simpson trial

The O.J. Simpson trial

Twenty years have passed since the trial of the century.

06 Oct 2015
Fly with Chanel Airlines

Fly with Chanel Airlines

Chanel collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.

06 Oct 2015
Mudslide engulfs Guatemalan town

Mudslide engulfs Guatemalan town

Mud and rock engulfed Santa Catarina Pinula, burying alive families, killing at least 137 people and leaving hundreds unaccounted for.

06 Oct 2015
Hot air in Albuquerque

Hot air in Albuquerque

Balloons fill the sky during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

05 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures