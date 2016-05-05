Postcards from Trump's Scottish ancestral home
An ewe and its lambs rest on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Donald Trump has played up his family roots from Lewis, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland, but his success in the U.S. Republican presidential battle has not drawn the kind of rapture the billionaire might like from his home crowd. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
The house where Donald Trump's mother grew up in is seen in Tong on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. Trump's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, emigrated to the United States from the Lewis village of Tong in the early 1930s, and a visit from her property mogul son would certainly interest the friendly inhabitants of this weather-beaten isle. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Waves roll on to Tolsta beach on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
The copper still is seen in the Harris Distillery in Tarbert on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Wool hangs on a wall in the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A sheep grazes on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Fleece await preperation for production at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
An abandoned dwellng is seen on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
An employee works at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Whisky barrels are stored in the Harris Distillery in Tarbert on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
The CalMac ferry berths at Tarbert on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A man smokes a cigarette in the doorway of a pub in Stornaway on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A man cuts peat on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A boat sits on the shore on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
An employee works on a loom at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Wool is gathered on bobbins in the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A fish farm is reflected on a loch on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
An employee works at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Highland cattle stand in a field on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
The Callanish Stones cast a shadow from the rising sun on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne