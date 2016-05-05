Edition:
United Kingdom

Postcards from Trump's Scottish ancestral home

Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
ISLE OF LEWIS AND HARRIS, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

An ewe and its lambs rest on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Donald Trump has played up his family roots from Lewis, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland, but his success in the U.S. Republican presidential battle has not drawn the kind of rapture the billionaire might like from his home crowd. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
An ewe and its lambs rest on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Donald Trump has played up his family roots from Lewis, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland, but his success in the U.S. Republican presidential battle has not drawn the kind of rapture the billionaire might like from his home crowd. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
1 / 20
Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
ISLE OF LEWIS AND HARRIS, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

The house where Donald Trump's mother grew up in is seen in Tong on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. Trump's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, emigrated to the United States from the Lewis village of Tong in the early 1930s, and a visit from her property mogul son would certainly interest the friendly inhabitants of this weather-beaten isle. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
The house where Donald Trump's mother grew up in is seen in Tong on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. Trump's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, emigrated to the United States from the Lewis village of Tong in the early 1930s, and a visit from her property mogul son would certainly interest the friendly inhabitants of this weather-beaten isle. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
2 / 20
Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
ISLE OF LEWIS AND HARRIS, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Waves roll on to Tolsta beach on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Waves roll on to Tolsta beach on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
3 / 20
Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
ISLE OF LEWIS AND HARRIS, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

The copper still is seen in the Harris Distillery in Tarbert on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
The copper still is seen in the Harris Distillery in Tarbert on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
4 / 20
Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
ISLE OF LEWIS AND HARRIS, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Wool hangs on a wall in the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Wool hangs on a wall in the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
5 / 20
Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
ISLE OF LEWIS AND HARRIS, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

A sheep grazes on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A sheep grazes on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
6 / 20
Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
ISLE OF LEWIS AND HARRIS, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Fleece await preperation for production at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Fleece await preperation for production at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
7 / 20
Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
ISLE OF LEWIS AND HARRIS, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

An abandoned dwellng is seen on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
An abandoned dwellng is seen on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
8 / 20
Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
ISLE OF LEWIS AND HARRIS, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

An employee works at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
An employee works at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
9 / 20
Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
ISLE OF LEWIS AND HARRIS, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Whisky barrels are stored in the Harris Distillery in Tarbert on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Whisky barrels are stored in the Harris Distillery in Tarbert on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
10 / 20
Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
ISLE OF LEWIS AND HARRIS, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

The CalMac ferry berths at Tarbert on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
The CalMac ferry berths at Tarbert on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
11 / 20
Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
ISLE OF LEWIS AND HARRIS, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

A man smokes a cigarette in the doorway of a pub in Stornaway on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A man smokes a cigarette in the doorway of a pub in Stornaway on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
12 / 20
Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
ISLE OF LEWIS AND HARRIS, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

A man cuts peat on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A man cuts peat on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
13 / 20
Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
ISLE OF LEWIS AND HARRIS, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

A boat sits on the shore on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A boat sits on the shore on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
14 / 20
Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
ISLE OF LEWIS AND HARRIS, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

An employee works on a loom at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
An employee works on a loom at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
15 / 20
Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
ISLE OF LEWIS AND HARRIS, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Wool is gathered on bobbins in the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Wool is gathered on bobbins in the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
16 / 20
Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
ISLE OF LEWIS AND HARRIS, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

A fish farm is reflected on a loch on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A fish farm is reflected on a loch on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
17 / 20
Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
ISLE OF LEWIS AND HARRIS, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

An employee works at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
An employee works at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
18 / 20
Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
ISLE OF LEWIS AND HARRIS, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Highland cattle stand in a field on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Highland cattle stand in a field on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
19 / 20
Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
ISLE OF LEWIS AND HARRIS, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

The Callanish Stones cast a shadow from the rising sun on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
The Callanish Stones cast a shadow from the rising sun on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
20 / 20

Postcards from Trump's Scottish ancestral home

Postcards from Trump's Scottish ancestral home Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Messi's biggest fan flees

Messi's biggest fan flees
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »