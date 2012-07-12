Potato's ancestral home
A farmer harvests native potatoes on his plot in Chincheros in the Andean highlands of Cuzco, Peru March 25, 2008. Potatoes, which are native to Peru, can be grown at almost any elevation or climate: from the barren, frigid slopes of the Andes Mountains to the tropical flatlands of Asia. They require very little water, mature in as little as 50 days, and can yield two-to-four times more food per hectare than wheat or rice....more
A farmer harvests native potatoes on his plot in Chincheros in the Andean highlands of Cuzco, Peru March 25, 2008. Potatoes, which are native to Peru, can be grown at almost any elevation or climate: from the barren, frigid slopes of the Andes Mountains to the tropical flatlands of Asia. They require very little water, mature in as little as 50 days, and can yield two-to-four times more food per hectare than wheat or rice. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean farmer sells potatoes during the Mistura gastronomic fair in Lima, Peru September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean farmer sells potatoes during the Mistura gastronomic fair in Lima, Peru September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
'Sani Imilla' potatoes are displayed during a potato festival in the highland region of Tiwanacu, some 70 Km (43 miles) of La Paz, Bolivia April 27, 2008. The humble potato -- long derided as a boring tuber prone to making you fat -- is being rediscovered as a nutritious crop that could cheaply feed an increasingly hungry world. Peru and Bolivia have more than two hundred different types of potatoes. REUTERS/David Mercado
'Sani Imilla' potatoes are displayed during a potato festival in the highland region of Tiwanacu, some 70 Km (43 miles) of La Paz, Bolivia April 27, 2008. The humble potato -- long derided as a boring tuber prone to making you fat -- is being rediscovered as a nutritious crop that could cheaply feed an increasingly hungry world. Peru and Bolivia have more than two hundred different types of potatoes. REUTERS/David Mercado
A Quechua Indian farmer harvests native potatoes at the International Potato Center (CIP) experimental station in the village of Aymara in the Andean highlands of the Huancavelica region, Peru which is 3,950 meters (12,959 feet) above sea level, May 28, 2007. The CIP conserves genetic samples of most of the potatoes native to Peru, the birthplace of the potato with more than three thousand varieties. Most of the varieties that the...more
A Quechua Indian farmer harvests native potatoes at the International Potato Center (CIP) experimental station in the village of Aymara in the Andean highlands of the Huancavelica region, Peru which is 3,950 meters (12,959 feet) above sea level, May 28, 2007. The CIP conserves genetic samples of most of the potatoes native to Peru, the birthplace of the potato with more than three thousand varieties. Most of the varieties that the CIP keeps cannot be grown outside the Andes due to the region's particular climatic and ecological conditions. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
An Andean farmer cuts a potato during the Mistura gastronomic fair in Lima, Peru September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean farmer cuts a potato during the Mistura gastronomic fair in Lima, Peru September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An ethnic Aymara family stops by a field where "Chuno" (dehydrated black potato) and "Tunta" (dehydrated white potato) are processed, in La Cumbre over 4000 metres above sea level on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia July 5, 2012. Potatoes and tubers of the same family are dehydrated during the winter time in the colder regions, exposing the products to very low temperatures for several days, in order to be able to store them for...more
An ethnic Aymara family stops by a field where "Chuno" (dehydrated black potato) and "Tunta" (dehydrated white potato) are processed, in La Cumbre over 4000 metres above sea level on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia July 5, 2012. Potatoes and tubers of the same family are dehydrated during the winter time in the colder regions, exposing the products to very low temperatures for several days, in order to be able to store them for several years. REUTERS/David Mercado
Recently harvested potatoes grown for two months without water, are seen at the International Potato Center (CIP) experimental station in San Ramon in Peru's central jungle August 27, 2010. Located in a tropical rainforest with a similar ecosystem to developing countries across Asia and Africa, the station researches new methods of growing root and tuber crops to improve their tolerance to disease and extreme weather conditions...more
Recently harvested potatoes grown for two months without water, are seen at the International Potato Center (CIP) experimental station in San Ramon in Peru's central jungle August 27, 2010. Located in a tropical rainforest with a similar ecosystem to developing countries across Asia and Africa, the station researches new methods of growing root and tuber crops to improve their tolerance to disease and extreme weather conditions caused by global warming. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Bolivian indigenous women eat during an "aptapi" (indigenous communal meal) at the presidential palace in La Paz August 19, 2009. The "aptapi" consists of dried carbohydrates like potatoes and other tubers, as well as dried llama meat, corn, fish from the Titicaca Lake, cheese and hot sauces. REUTERS/David Mercado
Bolivian indigenous women eat during an "aptapi" (indigenous communal meal) at the presidential palace in La Paz August 19, 2009. The "aptapi" consists of dried carbohydrates like potatoes and other tubers, as well as dried llama meat, corn, fish from the Titicaca Lake, cheese and hot sauces. REUTERS/David Mercado
Quechua Indian farmers harvest native potatoes at the International Potato Center (CIP) experimental station in the village of Aymara in the Andean highlands of the Huancavelica region, which is 3,950 meters (12,959 feet) above sea level, May 28, 2007. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Quechua Indian farmers harvest native potatoes at the International Potato Center (CIP) experimental station in the village of Aymara in the Andean highlands of the Huancavelica region, which is 3,950 meters (12,959 feet) above sea level, May 28, 2007. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A vendor displays varieties of Peruvian potatoes at a market in Lima April 23, 2009. More than 50 tons of potatoes produced in the highlands arrived in Lima on "The Potato Train". REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A vendor displays varieties of Peruvian potatoes at a market in Lima April 23, 2009. More than 50 tons of potatoes produced in the highlands arrived in Lima on "The Potato Train". REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A biologist displays different varieties of potatoes inside the boxes at International Potato Center in Lima, in this photo taken June 28, 2002. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A biologist displays different varieties of potatoes inside the boxes at International Potato Center in Lima, in this photo taken June 28, 2002. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A worker of the International Potato Center (CIP) harvests potatoes grown for two months without water, at the experimental station in San Ramon at Peru's central jungle, August 27, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A worker of the International Potato Center (CIP) harvests potatoes grown for two months without water, at the experimental station in San Ramon at Peru's central jungle, August 27, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A farmer harvests native potatoes on his plot in Chincheros in the Andean highlands of Cuzco March 25, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A farmer harvests native potatoes on his plot in Chincheros in the Andean highlands of Cuzco March 25, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A vendor weighs "Tunta" (dehydrated white potato) in a popular market in El Alto on the outskirts of La Paz, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A vendor weighs "Tunta" (dehydrated white potato) in a popular market in El Alto on the outskirts of La Paz, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A farmer harvests native potatoes on his plot in Chincheros in the Andean highlands of Cuzco March 25, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A farmer harvests native potatoes on his plot in Chincheros in the Andean highlands of Cuzco March 25, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Bolivian peasants perform a ritual during their annual potato crop at a harvest festival in the highland village of Pillapi, some 80 km (50 miles) north of La Paz, March 21, 2006. REUTERS/David Mercado
Bolivian peasants perform a ritual during their annual potato crop at a harvest festival in the highland village of Pillapi, some 80 km (50 miles) north of La Paz, March 21, 2006. REUTERS/David Mercado
Quechua Indian farmers eat Pachamanca, a traditional Andean food made of native potatoes, at the International Potato Center (CIP) experimental station in the village of Aymara in the Andean highlands of the Huancavelica region, which is 3,950 meters (12,959 feet) above sea level, May 28, 2007. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Quechua Indian farmers eat Pachamanca, a traditional Andean food made of native potatoes, at the International Potato Center (CIP) experimental station in the village of Aymara in the Andean highlands of the Huancavelica region, which is 3,950 meters (12,959 feet) above sea level, May 28, 2007. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
An Andean peasant slices a Peruvian potato during the Gastronomic Fair 'Mistura' 2010 in Lima September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean peasant slices a Peruvian potato during the Gastronomic Fair 'Mistura' 2010 in Lima September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Quechua Indian farmers eat Pachamanca, a traditional Andean food made of native potatoes, at the International Potato Center (CIP) experimental station in the village of Aymara in the Andean highlands of the Huancavelica region, which is 3,950 meters (12,959 feet) above sea level, May 28, 2007. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Quechua Indian farmers eat Pachamanca, a traditional Andean food made of native potatoes, at the International Potato Center (CIP) experimental station in the village of Aymara in the Andean highlands of the Huancavelica region, which is 3,950 meters (12,959 feet) above sea level, May 28, 2007. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A cook serves a plate of dehydrated potatoes and fried fish at a soup kitchen in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz July 11, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A cook serves a plate of dehydrated potatoes and fried fish at a soup kitchen in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz July 11, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado