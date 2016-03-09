Poultry farm turned school in Syria
Students hold geometrical forms to decorate the Freedom School, in the town of al-Tamanah, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria March 9, 2016. The school was converted from a poultry farm by the residents of the town more than a year ago. The...more
A general view shows the Freedom School, in the town of al-Tamanah, in the southern countryside of Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Students play during their break at the Freedom School. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Students attend a class inside the Freedom School. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Students walk as they carry their bags after leaving the Freedom School. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Students ride on a pick-up truck after leaving the Freedom School. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A teacher rings a bell inside the Freedom School. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Students attend a class inside the Freedom School. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A student attends a class inside the Freedom School. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
