Edition:
United Kingdom

Poverty in America

Thursday, November 03, 2011

A two-year-old lies in the bedroom of the apartment their family is being evicted from, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2009. The apartment building tenants were paying their rent, but were evicted after the owner failed to pay the mortgage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, November 03, 2011

A two-year-old lies in the bedroom of the apartment their family is being evicted from, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2009. The apartment building tenants were paying their rent, but were evicted after the owner failed to pay the mortgage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 20
Thursday, November 03, 2011

Rosalinde Block reaches for canned food items at the Food Bank For New York City Community Kitchen & Food Pantry of West Harlem in New York, December 21, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, November 03, 2011

Rosalinde Block reaches for canned food items at the Food Bank For New York City Community Kitchen & Food Pantry of West Harlem in New York, December 21, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
2 / 20
Thursday, November 03, 2011

A child waits in line with her mother to receive goods from the Feed The Children relief organization in New York, April 24, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, November 03, 2011

A child waits in line with her mother to receive goods from the Feed The Children relief organization in New York, April 24, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 20
Thursday, November 03, 2011

A homeless man sits on a bench with a cup of chili that he received from the Salvation Army in Washington, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, November 03, 2011

A homeless man sits on a bench with a cup of chili that he received from the Salvation Army in Washington, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
4 / 20
Thursday, November 03, 2011

(L-R) Katie Busker, 30, who receives food stamps, and her son, Austin Spiker, 6, eat dinner as fourteen-month-old, Johnnalyn Gibbs, is propped up by her father Dustin in Independence, Iowa July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, November 03, 2011

(L-R) Katie Busker, 30, who receives food stamps, and her son, Austin Spiker, 6, eat dinner as fourteen-month-old, Johnnalyn Gibbs, is propped up by her father Dustin in Independence, Iowa July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
5 / 20
Thursday, November 03, 2011

Jayla waits for her tutor to arrive at the shelter where she lives in Los Angeles, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, November 03, 2011

Jayla waits for her tutor to arrive at the shelter where she lives in Los Angeles, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 20
Thursday, November 03, 2011

Bernard Farr soaks his feet at Boston Health Care for the Homeless' Foot Clinic in Boston, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, November 03, 2011

Bernard Farr soaks his feet at Boston Health Care for the Homeless' Foot Clinic in Boston, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
7 / 20
Thursday, November 03, 2011

A young girl jumps rope on the sidewalk next to her family's belongings after she, her parents, and her four brothers and sisters, received a court order of eviction due to foreclosure, in Waco, Texas, December 31, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, November 03, 2011

A young girl jumps rope on the sidewalk next to her family's belongings after she, her parents, and her four brothers and sisters, received a court order of eviction due to foreclosure, in Waco, Texas, December 31, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
8 / 20
Thursday, November 03, 2011

Tashawna Green, 21, helps her daughter Taishaun, 6, down from the washing machine after posing for a portrait at her home in Queens Village, New York, August 21, 2011. Green who up until recently worked 25 hours a week at Target, is on food stamps and says a good number of her colleagues are too. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, November 03, 2011

Tashawna Green, 21, helps her daughter Taishaun, 6, down from the washing machine after posing for a portrait at her home in Queens Village, New York, August 21, 2011. Green who up until recently worked 25 hours a week at Target, is on food stamps and says a good number of her colleagues are too. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
9 / 20
Thursday, November 03, 2011

People line up for an early Thanksgiving meal served to the homeless at the Los Angeles Mission in downtown Los Angeles, November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 03, 2011

People line up for an early Thanksgiving meal served to the homeless at the Los Angeles Mission in downtown Los Angeles, November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 20
Thursday, November 03, 2011

Rob Bennett (L), Kami Ballard (C), and James Meece at a homeless tent city in Sacramento, California, March 15, 2009. REUTERS/ Max Whittaker

Thursday, November 03, 2011

Rob Bennett (L), Kami Ballard (C), and James Meece at a homeless tent city in Sacramento, California, March 15, 2009. REUTERS/ Max Whittaker

Close
11 / 20
Thursday, November 03, 2011

Aida Lemus, 70, cries as she is evicted from her foreclosed condominium in Anaheim, California, June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, November 03, 2011

Aida Lemus, 70, cries as she is evicted from her foreclosed condominium in Anaheim, California, June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 20
Thursday, November 03, 2011

Frederick Wilson raises his hands to the window as he thanks God for his new home as the family inspects their new low income apartment in Grand Prairie, Texas, July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, November 03, 2011

Frederick Wilson raises his hands to the window as he thanks God for his new home as the family inspects their new low income apartment in Grand Prairie, Texas, July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
13 / 20
Thursday, November 03, 2011

A homeless man begs for money in downtown Los Angeles, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, November 03, 2011

A homeless man begs for money in downtown Los Angeles, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 20
Thursday, November 03, 2011

Rachel Lowe, 50, talks to Dr Coley King about her migraines as part of a street medicine program between Venice Family Clinic and St Joseph Homeless Day Center in Venice, Los Angeles, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, November 03, 2011

Rachel Lowe, 50, talks to Dr Coley King about her migraines as part of a street medicine program between Venice Family Clinic and St Joseph Homeless Day Center in Venice, Los Angeles, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 20
Thursday, November 03, 2011

People wait in line at the Fred Jordan Mission to be one of the approximately 10,000 underprivileged children and families to receive new toys, warm clothes, blankets and Christmas dinner food bags at Fred Jordan Mission's 66th annual Family Christmas Celebration and Toy Party in Los Angeles, December 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, November 03, 2011

People wait in line at the Fred Jordan Mission to be one of the approximately 10,000 underprivileged children and families to receive new toys, warm clothes, blankets and Christmas dinner food bags at Fred Jordan Mission's 66th annual Family Christmas Celebration and Toy Party in Los Angeles, December 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
16 / 20
Thursday, November 03, 2011

Cassandra Miller holds her daughter Raemond as they wait in line for an early Thanksgiving meal served to the homeless at the Los Angeles Mission, November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 03, 2011

Cassandra Miller holds her daughter Raemond as they wait in line for an early Thanksgiving meal served to the homeless at the Los Angeles Mission, November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 20
Thursday, November 03, 2011

George Thompson fills a weekly share for a client at the food pantry in Freedom, New Hampshire, July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, November 03, 2011

George Thompson fills a weekly share for a client at the food pantry in Freedom, New Hampshire, July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
18 / 20
Thursday, November 03, 2011

Janice Wilk unpacks her monthly allocation of food from the Blackstone Valley CAP food pantry in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, November 03, 2011

Janice Wilk unpacks her monthly allocation of food from the Blackstone Valley CAP food pantry in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
19 / 20
Thursday, November 03, 2011

A homeless man hauls his possessions in a shopping cart in the Haight Ashbury neighborhood in San Francisco, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, November 03, 2011

A homeless man hauls his possessions in a shopping cart in the Haight Ashbury neighborhood in San Francisco, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
20 / 20

Poverty in America

Poverty in America Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Journey to Mecca

Journey to Mecca
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

5:35pm GMT

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

1:46pm GMT

Oscar nominees luncheon

All Collections

Oscar nominees luncheon

1:40pm GMT

Winter in Kabul

All Collections

Winter in Kabul

1:15pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:21pm GMT

Barbed wire swings and cardboard sleds in Iraqi camp

All Collections

Barbed wire swings and cardboard sleds in Iraqi camp

Monday, February 06, 2017

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

All Collections

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

Monday, February 06, 2017

Ukraine's winter war heats up

All Collections

Ukraine's winter war heats up

Monday, February 06, 2017

View More Slideshows »