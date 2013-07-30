Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jul 30, 2013 | 3:05pm BST

Poverty in Mexico

<p>Refugio, 82, is seen inside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. Mexico's poverty rate fell 0.6 percent between 2010 and 2012 to 53.3 million people, the government's social development agency Coneval said. Factoring in population growth, the ranks of the poor grew by half a million people in that time. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Refugio, 82, is seen inside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. Mexico's poverty rate fell 0.6 percent between 2010 and 2012 to 53.3 million people, the government's social development agency Coneval said. Factoring in population growth, the...more

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Refugio, 82, is seen inside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. Mexico's poverty rate fell 0.6 percent between 2010 and 2012 to 53.3 million people, the government's social development agency Coneval said. Factoring in population growth, the ranks of the poor grew by half a million people in that time. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
1 / 25
<p>Refugio, 82, poses for a photograph inside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Refugio, 82, poses for a photograph inside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Refugio, 82, poses for a photograph inside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
2 / 25
<p>Refugio, 82, walks as she holds firewood near her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Refugio, 82, walks as she holds firewood near her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Refugio, 82, walks as she holds firewood near her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
3 / 25
<p>Refugio, 82, prepares firewood near her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Refugio, 82, prepares firewood near her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Refugio, 82, prepares firewood near her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
4 / 25
<p>A boy is seen from the inside of his house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A boy is seen from the inside of his house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A boy is seen from the inside of his house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
5 / 25
<p>Rosa Zuniga, 38, breastfeeds her son while her daughter cleans a pot outside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Rosa Zuniga, 38, breastfeeds her son while her daughter cleans a pot outside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Rosa Zuniga, 38, breastfeeds her son while her daughter cleans a pot outside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
6 / 25
<p>A woman walks next to a washing machine outside her home in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A woman walks next to a washing machine outside her home in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A woman walks next to a washing machine outside her home in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
7 / 25
<p>A boy stands at a corner as his sister walks inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A boy stands at a corner as his sister walks inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A boy stands at a corner as his sister walks inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
8 / 25
<p>Children play inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Children play inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Children play inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
9 / 25
<p>A barefoot boy sits next to another with broken shoes inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A barefoot boy sits next to another with broken shoes inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A barefoot boy sits next to another with broken shoes inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
10 / 25
<p>A family is seen inside the kitchen of their home in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A family is seen inside the kitchen of their home in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A family is seen inside the kitchen of their home in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
11 / 25
<p>Martin Mendez, 40, cooks inside his house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Martin Mendez, 40, cooks inside his house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Martin Mendez, 40, cooks inside his house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
12 / 25
<p>A mother serves dinner consisting of Nopal cactus, baked beans and tortillas to her daughters at their home in a low income neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

A mother serves dinner consisting of Nopal cactus, baked beans and tortillas to her daughters at their home in a low income neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A mother serves dinner consisting of Nopal cactus, baked beans and tortillas to her daughters at their home in a low income neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
13 / 25
<p>A woman sits with her grandchildren at their home on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata</p>

A woman sits with her grandchildren at their home on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A woman sits with her grandchildren at their home on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Close
14 / 25
<p>Ruth walks inside a train carriage she calls home in Cadereyta on the outskirts of Monterrey August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Ruth walks inside a train carriage she calls home in Cadereyta on the outskirts of Monterrey August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Ruth walks inside a train carriage she calls home in Cadereyta on the outskirts of Monterrey August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
15 / 25
<p>Children carry buckets filled with cornmeal to make tortillas while leaving the house of a neighbor in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

Children carry buckets filled with cornmeal to make tortillas while leaving the house of a neighbor in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Children carry buckets filled with cornmeal to make tortillas while leaving the house of a neighbor in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
16 / 25
<p>A woman stands in the doorway of her home in a low-income neighborhood on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata</p>

A woman stands in the doorway of her home in a low-income neighborhood on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A woman stands in the doorway of her home in a low-income neighborhood on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Close
17 / 25
<p>A girl plays outside her home on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata</p>

A girl plays outside her home on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A girl plays outside her home on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Close
18 / 25
<p>A volunteer tends to Steven, a six-month-old baby, at a temporary shelter on the outskirts of Mexico City, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A volunteer tends to Steven, a six-month-old baby, at a temporary shelter on the outskirts of Mexico City, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A volunteer tends to Steven, a six-month-old baby, at a temporary shelter on the outskirts of Mexico City, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
19 / 25
<p>Ruth eats a fruit while sitting in a window of a train carriage she calls home in Cadereyta on the outskirts of Monterrey August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Ruth eats a fruit while sitting in a window of a train carriage she calls home in Cadereyta on the outskirts of Monterrey August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Ruth eats a fruit while sitting in a window of a train carriage she calls home in Cadereyta on the outskirts of Monterrey August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
20 / 25
<p>An elderly woman begs for alms while a boy runs past at Basilica's square in Mexico City December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

An elderly woman begs for alms while a boy runs past at Basilica's square in Mexico City December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

An elderly woman begs for alms while a boy runs past at Basilica's square in Mexico City December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
21 / 25
<p>Mexican Marsiano Salas Tolentino plays a violin along a street in downtown Mexico City May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte</p>

Mexican Marsiano Salas Tolentino plays a violin along a street in downtown Mexico City May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Mexican Marsiano Salas Tolentino plays a violin along a street in downtown Mexico City May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Close
22 / 25
<p>Manuel Salazar Chavarria, a 69-year-old homeless man, shows an electric guitar decorated with Mexican flags at Macro Square in Monterrey September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Manuel Salazar Chavarria, a 69-year-old homeless man, shows an electric guitar decorated with Mexican flags at Macro Square in Monterrey September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Manuel Salazar Chavarria, a 69-year-old homeless man, shows an electric guitar decorated with Mexican flags at Macro Square in Monterrey September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
23 / 25
<p>Homeless people sit on the pavement as they wait to receive handouts in Mexico City's historic Zocalo Square December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Homeless people sit on the pavement as they wait to receive handouts in Mexico City's historic Zocalo Square December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Homeless people sit on the pavement as they wait to receive handouts in Mexico City's historic Zocalo Square December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
24 / 25
<p>A homeless man warms himself with a cup of hot chocolate handed out by a Civil Protection volunteer in downtown Monterrey January 18, 2008. The government-run "Carrousel" program aims to help homeless people cope with cold weather by providing them with wool blankets and hot chocolate. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo (MEXICO)</p>

A homeless man warms himself with a cup of hot chocolate handed out by a Civil Protection volunteer in downtown Monterrey January 18, 2008. The government-run "Carrousel" program aims to help homeless people cope with cold weather by providing them...more

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A homeless man warms himself with a cup of hot chocolate handed out by a Civil Protection volunteer in downtown Monterrey January 18, 2008. The government-run "Carrousel" program aims to help homeless people cope with cold weather by providing them with wool blankets and hot chocolate. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo (MEXICO)

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Staying cool

Staying cool

Next Slideshows

Staying cool

Staying cool

How the world is keeping cool this summer.

29 Jul 2013
Lumberjack World Championships

Lumberjack World Championships

Over 100 competitors from around the world take part in the Lumberjack World Championships in Wisconsin.

29 Jul 2013
Working conditions in Bangladesh

Working conditions in Bangladesh

As concern runs high about the safety of garment workers, there are also many other industries in Bangladesh, from ship breaking to stone crushing to cigarette...

29 Jul 2013
Copacabana awaits Pope

Copacabana awaits Pope

Priests, nuns and sunbathers anticipate the Pope's Copacabana beach visit.

26 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos