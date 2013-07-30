Poverty in Mexico
Refugio, 82, is seen inside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. Mexico's poverty rate fell 0.6 percent between 2010 and 2012 to 53.3 million people, the government's social development agency Coneval said. Factoring in population growth, the...more
Refugio, 82, is seen inside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. Mexico's poverty rate fell 0.6 percent between 2010 and 2012 to 53.3 million people, the government's social development agency Coneval said. Factoring in population growth, the ranks of the poor grew by half a million people in that time. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Refugio, 82, poses for a photograph inside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Refugio, 82, walks as she holds firewood near her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Refugio, 82, prepares firewood near her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A boy is seen from the inside of his house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Rosa Zuniga, 38, breastfeeds her son while her daughter cleans a pot outside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A woman walks next to a washing machine outside her home in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A boy stands at a corner as his sister walks inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Children play inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A barefoot boy sits next to another with broken shoes inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A family is seen inside the kitchen of their home in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Martin Mendez, 40, cooks inside his house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A mother serves dinner consisting of Nopal cactus, baked beans and tortillas to her daughters at their home in a low income neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A woman sits with her grandchildren at their home on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
Ruth walks inside a train carriage she calls home in Cadereyta on the outskirts of Monterrey August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Children carry buckets filled with cornmeal to make tortillas while leaving the house of a neighbor in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A woman stands in the doorway of her home in a low-income neighborhood on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
A girl plays outside her home on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
A volunteer tends to Steven, a six-month-old baby, at a temporary shelter on the outskirts of Mexico City, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Ruth eats a fruit while sitting in a window of a train carriage she calls home in Cadereyta on the outskirts of Monterrey August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
An elderly woman begs for alms while a boy runs past at Basilica's square in Mexico City December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mexican Marsiano Salas Tolentino plays a violin along a street in downtown Mexico City May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Manuel Salazar Chavarria, a 69-year-old homeless man, shows an electric guitar decorated with Mexican flags at Macro Square in Monterrey September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Homeless people sit on the pavement as they wait to receive handouts in Mexico City's historic Zocalo Square December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A homeless man warms himself with a cup of hot chocolate handed out by a Civil Protection volunteer in downtown Monterrey January 18, 2008. The government-run "Carrousel" program aims to help homeless people cope with cold weather by providing them...more
