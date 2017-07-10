Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Dancers take part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. Northern traditional dancers are men that wear full feather bustles on their back that typically come from an eagle or some other bird of prey. On their head, there is either a roach made of...more

Dancers take part in the Grand Entry on the opening night. Northern traditional dancers are men that wear full feather bustles on their back that typically come from an eagle or some other bird of prey. On their head, there is either a roach made of porcupine quills and/or deer tail hair, or a feather headdress. These dancers carry staffs and shields as they represent the older style of dances of their fathers and grandfathers from the Northern Plains. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

