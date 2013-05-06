Power ping pong
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) plays table tennis with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates in Omaha May 5, 2013 the day after company's annual meeting. Buffett at the meeting on Saturday gave the most extensive comments to date about the future...more
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) plays table tennis with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates in Omaha May 5, 2013 the day after company's annual meeting. Buffett at the meeting on Saturday gave the most extensive comments to date about the future of Berkshire Hathaway Inc after he is gone, saying he still expects the conglomerate to be a partner of choice for distressed companies. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Barack Obama plays table tennis against students with British Prime Minister David Cameron at the Globe Academy in London May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama plays table tennis against students with British Prime Minister David Cameron at the Globe Academy in London May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge play table tennis during their visit to the Donald Dewar center in Glasgow, Scotland April 4, 2013. REUTERS/David Cheskin/pool
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge play table tennis during their visit to the Donald Dewar center in Glasgow, Scotland April 4, 2013. REUTERS/David Cheskin/pool
Girls watch as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plays table tennis during his visit to an indoor playground reinforced against rockets in the southern town of Sderot September 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Buimovitch/Pool
Girls watch as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plays table tennis during his visit to an indoor playground reinforced against rockets in the southern town of Sderot September 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Buimovitch/Pool
France's then-President Nicolas Sarkozy plays ping pong as he visits a reintegration school (ERS) in Bagnieres de Luchon, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
France's then-President Nicolas Sarkozy plays ping pong as he visits a reintegration school (ERS) in Bagnieres de Luchon, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
China's then-President Hu Jintao plays table tennis at Waseda University in Tokyo May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Koichi Kamoshida/Pool
China's then-President Hu Jintao plays table tennis at Waseda University in Tokyo May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Koichi Kamoshida/Pool
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper plays table tennis at the Huamei Bond International School in Guangzhou February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper plays table tennis at the Huamei Bond International School in Guangzhou February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Belgium's Crown Princess Mathilde (R) plays ping pong while Crown Prince Philippe watches, during the 20th anniversary of the Queen Paola Foundation at the royal estate in Laeken, Brussels September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
Belgium's Crown Princess Mathilde (R) plays ping pong while Crown Prince Philippe watches, during the 20th anniversary of the Queen Paola Foundation at the royal estate in Laeken, Brussels September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
Britain's then-Prime Minster Gordon Brown (L) and Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, Andy Burnham, play table tennis during a visit to Tottenham Hotspur's training complex, in Chigwell, east London January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool more
Britain's then-Prime Minster Gordon Brown (L) and Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, Andy Burnham, play table tennis during a visit to Tottenham Hotspur's training complex, in Chigwell, east London January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
China's then-Foreign Minister Li Zhaoxing plays table tennis with Israeli Foreign Minister Silvan Shalom following their meeting in Jerusalem June 19, 2005. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen
China's then-Foreign Minister Li Zhaoxing plays table tennis with Israeli Foreign Minister Silvan Shalom following their meeting in Jerusalem June 19, 2005. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen
Next Slideshows
NRA's annual meeting
About 70,000 members and 550 vendors attended the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas.
Orthodox Good Friday
Thousands of worshipers retrace the route of Jesus, during the Eastern and Orthodox Church's Good Friday celebrations.
Solar-powered plane
The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off for the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission.
Bollywood dreams
Like their counterparts in Hollywood, actors aspiring to cinema fame head to Bollywood's home of Mumbai in the hopes of being discovered.
MORE IN PICTURES
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
London's last greyhound track
The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.