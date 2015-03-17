Power struggle for Libya
Fighters from Misrata fire weapons at Islamic State militants near Sirte March 15, 2015. Islamic State has been exploiting the turmoil in Libya, where the internationally recognized government of Libyan Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni and the...more
Libya Dawn fighters celebrate as a Libya Dawn aircraft bombed Islamic State militant positions near Sirte March 17, 2015.REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from Misrata's Marsa Kateeba walks in front of an unexploded aircraft missile, which the fighters say was fired by forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar, near town of Sidre March 8, 2015. Kateeba is the Arabic word for unit. REUTERS/Goran...more
A fighter from Misrata sits on top of a vehicle near Sirte, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libya Dawn fighters patrol during a search for Islamic State militant positions near Sirte March 17, 2015. The Libya Dawn armed group backs the self-declared government in the capital Tripoli. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libya Dawn fighters patrol during a search for Islamic State militant positions near Sirte March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libya Dawn fighters search for Islamic State militant positions during a patrol near Sirte March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libya Dawn fighters search for Islamic State militant positions during a patrol near Sirte March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Libya Dawn fighter shoulders a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher at a checkpoint near Sirte March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from Misrata clean bullets as they prepare to fight Islamic State fighters, near Sirte March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libya Dawn fighters search for Islamic State militants during a patrol near Sirte March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Libya Dawn fighter holds a heavy machine-gun as he rides in a vehicle with other fighters near Sirte March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Libya Dawn fighters search for Islamic State militants during a patrol near Sirte March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from Misrata open a container of ammunition as they prepare to fight Islamic State fighters near Sirte March 16, 2015. Militants loyal to Islamic State, the group that controls much of Syria and Iraq, have been exploiting chaos in Libya...more
Fighters from Misrata adjust a belt of ammunition as they prepare to fight Islamic State fighters, near Sirte March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from Misrata stands at a checkpoint near Sirte March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from Misrata move towards positions of Islamic State militants, near Sirte March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from Misrata sits on top of a vehicle near Sirte March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from Misrata carries a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) near Sirte March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from Misrata wears a gas mask to protect his face from wind near Sirte March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from Misrata uses a cell phone near Sirte March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from Misrata stop a vehicle to check for weapons, near Sirte March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from Misrata move towards positions of Islamic State militants, near Sirte March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from Misrata shouts to his comrades as they move to fight Islamic State militants near Sirte March 15, 2015. Islamic State, which analysts say is splintered into smaller factions in Libya, has sought to exploit turmoil in the major oil...more
Fighters from Misrata's Marsa Kateeba rest at their positions near the town of Sidre March 8, 2015. Kateeba is the Arabic word for unit. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Church bombings in Pakistan
The Christian community mourns members killed by suicide bombings outside two churches in Lahore.
Myanmar's China-backed rebels
Myanmar government forces have been battling rebels on the border with China since last month and China has urged Myanmar to "lower the temperature".
Israel's choice
Israelis head to the polls to vote in the parliamentary election.
Syria: Chronology of a conflict
Images from four years of fighting in Syria.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant
If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park
Swimmers take a dip in the still-chilly Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.