Prayers in Gaza

Unexploded shells that have been disarmed, which Palestinians say were fired by Israeli troops during the Israeli offensive, are placed by worshipers nearby as they perform Friday prayers next to the remains of a mosque which witnesses said was...more

Unexploded shells that have been disarmed, which Palestinians say were fired by Israeli troops during the Israeli offensive, are placed by worshipers nearby as they perform Friday prayers next to the remains of a mosque which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israel air strike during the offensive in the central Gaza Strip August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close