Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Nov 18, 2015 | 6:10pm GMT

Praying to the sun god

Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chhat Puja in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2015. Hindus celebrate "Chhat", a four-day festival that honors the sun god, by praying at sunrise and sunset, and seek blessings for one's family by giving offerings. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chhat Puja in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2015. Hindus celebrate "Chhat", a four-day festival that honors the sun god, by praying at sunrise...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chhat Puja in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2015. Hindus celebrate "Chhat", a four-day festival that honors the sun god, by praying at sunrise and sunset, and seek blessings for one's family by giving offerings. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
1 / 19
A Hindu devotee takes his selfie while sitting on a boat before offering prayers to the rising sun in the polluted waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A Hindu devotee takes his selfie while sitting on a boat before offering prayers to the rising sun in the polluted waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A Hindu devotee takes his selfie while sitting on a boat before offering prayers to the rising sun in the polluted waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
2 / 19
Smoke rises from the burning incense as a devotee offers prayers to the setting sun at Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Smoke rises from the burning incense as a devotee offers prayers to the setting sun at Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Smoke rises from the burning incense as a devotee offers prayers to the setting sun at Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
3 / 19
A devotee offers prayers to the setting sun at Bagmati river in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee offers prayers to the setting sun at Bagmati river in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A devotee offers prayers to the setting sun at Bagmati river in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
4 / 19
A youth lights firecrackers while celebrating in Agartala, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A youth lights firecrackers while celebrating in Agartala, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A youth lights firecrackers while celebrating in Agartala, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
5 / 19
Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
6 / 19
A girl blows soap bubbles along the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A girl blows soap bubbles along the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A girl blows soap bubbles along the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
7 / 19
Devotees cross the temporary bridge as they arrive at Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees cross the temporary bridge as they arrive at Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Devotees cross the temporary bridge as they arrive at Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
8 / 19
A Hindu woman stands next to the offerings kept on the banks of river Sabarmati as devotees wait for the rising sun in Ahmedabad, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Hindu woman stands next to the offerings kept on the banks of river Sabarmati as devotees wait for the rising sun in Ahmedabad, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A Hindu woman stands next to the offerings kept on the banks of river Sabarmati as devotees wait for the rising sun in Ahmedabad, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
9 / 19
People are seen through a tent as they arrive to offer prayers to the Sun god Surya in the waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

People are seen through a tent as they arrive to offer prayers to the Sun god Surya in the waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
People are seen through a tent as they arrive to offer prayers to the Sun god Surya in the waters of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
10 / 19
A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child in Kolkata, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child in Kolkata, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child in Kolkata, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
11 / 19
A devotee offers prayers to the setting sun in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee offers prayers to the setting sun in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A devotee offers prayers to the setting sun in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
12 / 19
Hindu devotees gather on the banks of a lake to offer prayers to the rising sun in Chandigarh, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Hindu devotees gather on the banks of a lake to offer prayers to the rising sun in Chandigarh, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Hindu devotees gather on the banks of a lake to offer prayers to the rising sun in Chandigarh, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
13 / 19
Devotees offer prayers to the setting sun at Bagmati river in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees offer prayers to the setting sun at Bagmati river in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Devotees offer prayers to the setting sun at Bagmati river in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
14 / 19
An idol of an elephant is kept on the bank of Bagmati river as an offering in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An idol of an elephant is kept on the bank of Bagmati river as an offering in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
An idol of an elephant is kept on the bank of Bagmati river as an offering in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
15 / 19
A Hindu woman worships the Sun god Surya in the waters of a lake in Chandigarh, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A Hindu woman worships the Sun god Surya in the waters of a lake in Chandigarh, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A Hindu woman worships the Sun god Surya in the waters of a lake in Chandigarh, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
16 / 19
A devotee holding offerings and an oil lamp on her hand offers prayers to the setting sun at Bagmati river in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee holding offerings and an oil lamp on her hand offers prayers to the setting sun at Bagmati river in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A devotee holding offerings and an oil lamp on her hand offers prayers to the setting sun at Bagmati river in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
17 / 19
A girl plays with a light bulb along the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A girl plays with a light bulb along the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A girl plays with a light bulb along the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
18 / 19
Hindu women offer prayers as they wait for the rising sun while standing in the waters of river Ganga in Allahabad, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Hindu women offer prayers as they wait for the rising sun while standing in the waters of river Ganga in Allahabad, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Hindu women offer prayers as they wait for the rising sun while standing in the waters of river Ganga in Allahabad, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Welcome to the dollhouse

Welcome to the dollhouse

Next Slideshows

Welcome to the dollhouse

Welcome to the dollhouse

The Astolat Castle is a 29-room dollhouse, which is nine feet tall, weighing 800 pounds and worth $8.5 million.

17 Nov 2015
Mormons quit over same-sex policy

Mormons quit over same-sex policy

About 1,500 Latter-day Saints have submitted letters of resignation to protest a new policy barring children of married same-sex couples from being baptized...

16 Nov 2015
Spain's children in need

Spain's children in need

Spain is facing rising levels of child poverty as its economic recovery fails to bridge a growing gulf between rich and poor.

13 Nov 2015
Psychedelic space

Psychedelic space

The universe in false color imagery.

13 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures