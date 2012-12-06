Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Dec 6, 2012 | 2:05pm GMT

Prelude to the Grammys

<p>Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
1 / 15
<p>Maroon 5 performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Maroon 5 performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Maroon 5 performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
2 / 15
<p>Taylor Swift and LL Cool J host the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Taylor Swift and LL Cool J host the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Taylor Swift and LL Cool J host the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
3 / 15
<p>Nate Ruess of the band Fun performs with Janelle Monae during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Nate Ruess of the band Fun performs with Janelle Monae during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Nate Ruess of the band Fun performs with Janelle Monae during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
4 / 15
<p>Dierks Bentley performs with The Band Perry during the the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Dierks Bentley performs with The Band Perry during the the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Dierks Bentley performs with The Band Perry during the the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
5 / 15
<p>Hunter Hayes performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Hunter Hayes performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Hunter Hayes performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
6 / 15
<p>Ne-Yo performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Ne-Yo performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Ne-Yo performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
7 / 15
<p>Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
8 / 15
<p>The Lumineers announces nominations during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

The Lumineers announces nominations during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

The Lumineers announces nominations during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
9 / 15
<p>The group Fun performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

The group Fun performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

The group Fun performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
10 / 15
<p>Dierks Bentley performs with The Band Perry during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Dierks Bentley performs with The Band Perry during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Dierks Bentley performs with The Band Perry during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
11 / 15
<p>Janelle Monae performs with the band Fun during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Janelle Monae performs with the band Fun during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Janelle Monae performs with the band Fun during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
12 / 15
<p>Ne-Yo performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Ne-Yo performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Ne-Yo performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
13 / 15
<p>Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Luke Bryan performs during the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
14 / 15
<p>Fans take photos of Taylor Swift and LL Cool J with their cell phones as they host the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Fans take photos of Taylor Swift and LL Cool J with their cell phones as they host the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, December 06, 2012

Fans take photos of Taylor Swift and LL Cool J with their cell phones as they host the Grammy Nominations Concert in Nashville, Tennessee December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The "Sisters" fashion show

The "Sisters" fashion show

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections