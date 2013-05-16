Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu May 16, 2013 | 2:10pm BST

Preparing for Cyclone Mahasen

<p>Children walk by the shore of the Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong, Bangladesh, May 16, 2013. Mahasen started crossing Bangladesh's low-lying coast on Thursday, bearing down on the ports of Chittagong and Cox's Bazar, as tens of thousands of people huddled in shelters from a storm which the United Nations says threatens 4.1 million people. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Children walk by the shore of the Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong, Bangladesh, May 16, 2013. Mahasen started crossing Bangladesh's low-lying coast on Thursday, bearing down on the ports of Chittagong and Cox's Bazar, as...more

Thursday, May 16, 2013

Children walk by the shore of the Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong, Bangladesh, May 16, 2013. Mahasen started crossing Bangladesh's low-lying coast on Thursday, bearing down on the ports of Chittagong and Cox's Bazar, as tens of thousands of people huddled in shelters from a storm which the United Nations says threatens 4.1 million people. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
1 / 20
<p>A ship is seen from the shore of the Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A ship is seen from the shore of the Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Thursday, May 16, 2013

A ship is seen from the shore of the Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
2 / 20
<p>Waves crash into people sitting by the shore of the Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Waves crash into people sitting by the shore of the Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Thursday, May 16, 2013

Waves crash into people sitting by the shore of the Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
3 / 20
<p>People gather by the shore of Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

People gather by the shore of Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Thursday, May 16, 2013

People gather by the shore of Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
4 / 20
<p>Men stand by the shore of Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Men stand by the shore of Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Thursday, May 16, 2013

Men stand by the shore of Bay of Bengal before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
5 / 20
<p>A girl from the Pauktaw township stands in front of her family's shelter in a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside Sittwe May 15, 2013. More than 100,000 displaced people could be relocated to higher ground to avoid the approaching cyclone Mahasen, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A girl from the Pauktaw township stands in front of her family's shelter in a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside Sittwe May 15, 2013. More than 100,000 displaced people could be relocated to higher ground to avoid the...more

Thursday, May 16, 2013

A girl from the Pauktaw township stands in front of her family's shelter in a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside Sittwe May 15, 2013. More than 100,000 displaced people could be relocated to higher ground to avoid the approaching cyclone Mahasen, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
6 / 20
<p>People carry their belongings as they evacuate to safe place before Cyclone Mahasen land at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

People carry their belongings as they evacuate to safe place before Cyclone Mahasen land at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, May 16, 2013

People carry their belongings as they evacuate to safe place before Cyclone Mahasen land at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
7 / 20
<p>A woman and her children evacuate to a safe place before Cyclone Mahasen land at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A woman and her children evacuate to a safe place before Cyclone Mahasen land at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, May 16, 2013

A woman and her children evacuate to a safe place before Cyclone Mahasen land at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
8 / 20
<p>People carry their belongings while moving to a shelter as Cyclone Mahasen approaches, in Cox's Bazar May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People carry their belongings while moving to a shelter as Cyclone Mahasen approaches, in Cox's Bazar May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, May 16, 2013

People carry their belongings while moving to a shelter as Cyclone Mahasen approaches, in Cox's Bazar May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 20
<p>A vehicle carries people to a safer place from Cyclone Mahasen at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A vehicle carries people to a safer place from Cyclone Mahasen at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, May 16, 2013

A vehicle carries people to a safer place from Cyclone Mahasen at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
10 / 20
<p>A family, that chose not to move to a safer place from Cyclone Mahasen, stands near their family shelter at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A family, that chose not to move to a safer place from Cyclone Mahasen, stands near their family shelter at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, May 16, 2013

A family, that chose not to move to a safer place from Cyclone Mahasen, stands near their family shelter at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
11 / 20
<p>A family travels on a trishaw to a safe place from Cyclone Mahasen at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A family travels on a trishaw to a safe place from Cyclone Mahasen at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, May 16, 2013

A family travels on a trishaw to a safe place from Cyclone Mahasen at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
12 / 20
<p>People listen for updates on Cyclone Mahasen at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

People listen for updates on Cyclone Mahasen at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, May 16, 2013

People listen for updates on Cyclone Mahasen at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
13 / 20
<p>A woman stands inside a shelter house before Cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A woman stands inside a shelter house before Cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Thursday, May 16, 2013

A woman stands inside a shelter house before Cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
14 / 20
<p>A child sleeps inside a shelter house before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A child sleeps inside a shelter house before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Thursday, May 16, 2013

A child sleeps inside a shelter house before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
15 / 20
<p>People rest in a shelter house before Cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

People rest in a shelter house before Cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Thursday, May 16, 2013

People rest in a shelter house before Cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
16 / 20
<p>A man sits inside a shelter house before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A man sits inside a shelter house before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Thursday, May 16, 2013

A man sits inside a shelter house before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
17 / 20
<p>People from a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp stand in a school compound after arriving at a safe place from Cyclone Mahasen outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

People from a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp stand in a school compound after arriving at a safe place from Cyclone Mahasen outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, May 16, 2013

People from a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp stand in a school compound after arriving at a safe place from Cyclone Mahasen outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
18 / 20
<p>Mothers, who chose not to leave for a safer place from Cyclone Mahasen, are pictured with their children at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Mothers, who chose not to leave for a safer place from Cyclone Mahasen, are pictured with their children at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, May 16, 2013

Mothers, who chose not to leave for a safer place from Cyclone Mahasen, are pictured with their children at a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
19 / 20
<p>A man sleeps in a shelter house before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A man sleeps in a shelter house before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Thursday, May 16, 2013

A man sleeps in a shelter house before cyclone Mahasen approaches in Chittagong May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Myanmar's Muslim Rohingyas

Myanmar's Muslim Rohingyas

Next Slideshows

Myanmar's Muslim Rohingyas

Myanmar's Muslim Rohingyas

In the aftermath of the 2012 clashes between Rakhine Buddhists and stateless Rohingya Muslims, a look at the plight of the minority group.

15 May 2013
On the Southern border

On the Southern border

Border Patrol agents are recording a rise in deaths and apprehensions in south Texas,where the Rio Grande River separates the U.S. from Mexico.

15 May 2013
Roller coaster in the sea

Roller coaster in the sea

One of the more iconic reminders of Sandy is no more.

15 May 2013
Carrier drone launches

Carrier drone launches

The U.S. Navy made aviation history by launching an unmanned jet off an aircraft carrier for the first time, taking an important step toward expanded use of...

14 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos