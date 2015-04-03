Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Apr 3, 2015 | 7:25pm BST

Preparing for Passover

Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, near Jerusalem, April 2, 2015. The water is used to make matza, the traditional unleavened bread to be eaten on the Jewish holiday of Passover. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, near Jerusalem, April 2, 2015. The water is used to make matza, the traditional unleavened bread to be eaten on the Jewish holiday of Passover....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, near Jerusalem, April 2, 2015. The water is used to make matza, the traditional unleavened bread to be eaten on the Jewish holiday of Passover. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
1 / 20
People react as Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men burn leaven in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People react as Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men burn leaven in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
People react as Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men burn leaven in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 20
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths watch as a man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths watch as a man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths watch as a man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 20
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men burn leaven in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, April 3, 2015. According to the account, the Jews did not have time to prepare leavened bread before fleeing to the promised land. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men burn leaven in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, April 3, 2015. According to the account, the Jews did not have time to prepare leavened bread before fleeing to the promised...more

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men burn leaven in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, April 3, 2015. According to the account, the Jews did not have time to prepare leavened bread before fleeing to the promised land. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 20
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, near Jerusalem, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, near Jerusalem, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, near Jerusalem, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
5 / 20
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 20
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man, the owner of a bakery, speaks to an employee during the preparation of matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man, the owner of a bakery, speaks to an employee during the preparation of matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man, the owner of a bakery, speaks to an employee during the preparation of matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
7 / 20
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy heats part of gas burner over a fire to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the city of Ashdod, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy heats part of gas burner over a fire to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the city of Ashdod, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy heats part of gas burner over a fire to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the city of Ashdod, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 20
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men knead dough as they prepare matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men knead dough as they prepare matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men knead dough as they prepare matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
9 / 20
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover in the city of Ashdod, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover in the city of Ashdod, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover in the city of Ashdod, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 20
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a suitcase with sacks of potatoes during distribution of food to needy families for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a suitcase with sacks of potatoes during distribution of food to needy families for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a suitcase with sacks of potatoes during distribution of food to needy families for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
11 / 20
An Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover in the city of Ashdod, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover in the city of Ashdod, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
An Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover in the city of Ashdod, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
12 / 20
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands near sacks of potatoes before they are distributed to needy families for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands near sacks of potatoes before they are distributed to needy families for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands near sacks of potatoes before they are distributed to needy families for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
13 / 20
An ultra- Orthodox Jew inspects freshly baked matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An ultra- Orthodox Jew inspects freshly baked matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
An ultra- Orthodox Jew inspects freshly baked matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 20
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys stand near sacks of onions during distribution of food to needy families for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys stand near sacks of onions during distribution of food to needy families for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys stand near sacks of onions during distribution of food to needy families for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
15 / 20
Schoolchildren stand in the doorway and watch as ultra-Orthodox Jews prepare matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Schoolchildren stand in the doorway and watch as ultra-Orthodox Jews prepare matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Schoolchildren stand in the doorway and watch as ultra-Orthodox Jews prepare matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
16 / 20
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy holds a sack of potatoes during distribution of food to needy families for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy holds a sack of potatoes during distribution of food to needy families for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy holds a sack of potatoes during distribution of food to needy families for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover in the Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
17 / 20
An Ultra-Orthodox Jew rests while preparing matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Ultra-Orthodox Jew rests while preparing matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
An Ultra-Orthodox Jew rests while preparing matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
18 / 20
Notes are seen on the ground after they were removed from the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Notes are seen on the ground after they were removed from the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Notes are seen on the ground after they were removed from the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
19 / 20
An Israeli man, who claims descent from an ancient priestly class, throws meat from a freshly slaughtered lamb into a fire during a reenactment ceremony of the Passover sacrifice in Jerusalem, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli man, who claims descent from an ancient priestly class, throws meat from a freshly slaughtered lamb into a fire during a reenactment ceremony of the Passover sacrifice in Jerusalem, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
An Israeli man, who claims descent from an ancient priestly class, throws meat from a freshly slaughtered lamb into a fire during a reenactment ceremony of the Passover sacrifice in Jerusalem, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Storms of sand

Storms of sand

Next Slideshows

Storms of sand

Storms of sand

Storms of whipping winds and flying dust from around the world.

03 Apr 2015
The prettiest pig

The prettiest pig

Hogs of Hungary compete in a beauty contest for pigs.

02 Apr 2015
Children of North Korea

Children of North Korea

Young citizens of North Korea at school, at work and at play.

02 Apr 2015
Best of Banksy

Best of Banksy

Works from the elusive British street artist.

01 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures