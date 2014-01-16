Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jan 16, 2014 | 4:25am GMT

Preparing for the SAG Awards

<p>Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
1 / 13
<p>Stage hand Scott Papez works on a chandelier in preparation for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Stage hand Scott Papez works on a chandelier in preparation for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Stage hand Scott Papez works on a chandelier in preparation for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
2 / 13
<p>A fully set sample table showing food by Wolfgang Puck, wine, champagne, flowers and table settings is displayed for members of the media during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A fully set sample table showing food by Wolfgang Puck, wine, champagne, flowers and table settings is displayed for members of the media during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles,...more

Thursday, January 16, 2014

A fully set sample table showing food by Wolfgang Puck, wine, champagne, flowers and table settings is displayed for members of the media during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
3 / 13
<p>A fully set sample table showing food by Wolfgang Puck, wine, champagne, flowers and table settings displayed for members of the media during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A fully set sample table showing food by Wolfgang Puck, wine, champagne, flowers and table settings displayed for members of the media during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January...more

Thursday, January 16, 2014

A fully set sample table showing food by Wolfgang Puck, wine, champagne, flowers and table settings displayed for members of the media during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
4 / 13
<p>Stage hands make stage and room preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Stage hands make stage and room preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Stage hands make stage and room preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
5 / 13
<p>Workers unload the first of several 10-foot tall statues of the Actor during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Workers unload the first of several 10-foot tall statues of the Actor during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Workers unload the first of several 10-foot tall statues of the Actor during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
6 / 13
<p>Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
7 / 13
<p>Scenic artists Dena D' Angelo (L) and Sam Costa make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Scenic artists Dena D' Angelo (L) and Sam Costa make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Scenic artists Dena D' Angelo (L) and Sam Costa make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
8 / 13
<p>Stage hands work in the background as items to be auctioned at the Screen Actor Guild (SAG) Awards Auction to benefit the SAG Foundation are displayed during preparations for the 20th Annual SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Stage hands work in the background as items to be auctioned at the Screen Actor Guild (SAG) Awards Auction to benefit the SAG Foundation are displayed during preparations for the 20th Annual SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January...more

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Stage hands work in the background as items to be auctioned at the Screen Actor Guild (SAG) Awards Auction to benefit the SAG Foundation are displayed during preparations for the 20th Annual SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
9 / 13
<p>Items to be auctioned at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards Auction to Benefit the SAG Foundation are displayed during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Items to be auctioned at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards Auction to Benefit the SAG Foundation are displayed during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014....more

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Items to be auctioned at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards Auction to Benefit the SAG Foundation are displayed during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
10 / 13
<p>The first of several 10-foot tall statues awaits placement during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

The first of several 10-foot tall statues awaits placement during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Thursday, January 16, 2014

The first of several 10-foot tall statues awaits placement during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
11 / 13
<p>Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
12 / 13
<p>Stage hands make stage and room preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Stage hands make stage and room preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Thursday, January 16, 2014

Stage hands make stage and room preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Golden Globe Awards red carpet

Golden Globe Awards red carpet

Next Slideshows

Golden Globe Awards red carpet

Golden Globe Awards red carpet

Style from the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

13 Jan 2014
Golden Globe after parties

Golden Globe after parties

Inside the after parties following the Golden Globe Awards.

13 Jan 2014
People's Choice red carpet

People's Choice red carpet

Red carpet style at the People's Choice Awards.

09 Jan 2014
People's Choice Awards

People's Choice Awards

Highlights from the People's Choice Awards.

09 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Chinese paramilitary training

Chinese paramilitary training

Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Action Putin

Action Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes on physical pursuits in his downtime.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Plucked from the Mediterranean

Plucked from the Mediterranean

About 400 migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat are rescued from the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures