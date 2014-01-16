Preparing for the SAG Awards
Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Stage hand Scott Papez works on a chandelier in preparation for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Stage hand Scott Papez works on a chandelier in preparation for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
A fully set sample table showing food by Wolfgang Puck, wine, champagne, flowers and table settings is displayed for members of the media during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles,...more
A fully set sample table showing food by Wolfgang Puck, wine, champagne, flowers and table settings is displayed for members of the media during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
A fully set sample table showing food by Wolfgang Puck, wine, champagne, flowers and table settings displayed for members of the media during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January...more
A fully set sample table showing food by Wolfgang Puck, wine, champagne, flowers and table settings displayed for members of the media during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Stage hands make stage and room preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Stage hands make stage and room preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Workers unload the first of several 10-foot tall statues of the Actor during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Workers unload the first of several 10-foot tall statues of the Actor during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Scenic artists Dena D' Angelo (L) and Sam Costa make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Scenic artists Dena D' Angelo (L) and Sam Costa make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Stage hands work in the background as items to be auctioned at the Screen Actor Guild (SAG) Awards Auction to benefit the SAG Foundation are displayed during preparations for the 20th Annual SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January...more
Stage hands work in the background as items to be auctioned at the Screen Actor Guild (SAG) Awards Auction to benefit the SAG Foundation are displayed during preparations for the 20th Annual SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Items to be auctioned at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards Auction to Benefit the SAG Foundation are displayed during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014....more
Items to be auctioned at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards Auction to Benefit the SAG Foundation are displayed during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
The first of several 10-foot tall statues awaits placement during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
The first of several 10-foot tall statues awaits placement during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Stage hands make stage and room preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Stage hands make stage and room preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Next Slideshows
Golden Globe Awards red carpet
Style from the red carpet at the Golden Globes.
Golden Globe after parties
Inside the after parties following the Golden Globe Awards.
People's Choice red carpet
Red carpet style at the People's Choice Awards.
People's Choice Awards
Highlights from the People's Choice Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chinese paramilitary training
Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Action Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes on physical pursuits in his downtime.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Plucked from the Mediterranean
About 400 migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat are rescued from the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast.