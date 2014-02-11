Edition:
Preparing for the state dinner

<p>Table settings are on display during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A place setting is displayed during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Table settings are photographed during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Table settings are photographed during a media preview for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A place setting is displayed during a media preview of Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande at the White House February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A menu for Tuesday's state dinner to honor French President Francois Hollande is pictured during a media preview at the White House February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>White House chef Cristeta Comerford talks about preparations for Tuesday's state dinner for French President Francois Hollande at the White House February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>President Obama and French President Francois Hollande tour the Virginia residence of Thomas Jefferson with Leslie Greene Bowman, president and CEO of the Thomas Jefferson foundation, at Monticello in Charlottesville, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>President Obama and French President Francois Hollande tour the Virginia residence of Thomas Jefferson with Leslie Greene Bowman, president and CEO of the Thomas Jefferson foundation, at Monticello in Charlottesville February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande tour the outside of the Virginia residence of Thomas Jefferson with Leslie Greene Bowman, president and CEO of the Thomas Jefferson foundation, at Monticello in Charlottesville, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

