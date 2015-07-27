President Obama in Kenya

A man wearing a suit and carrying a briefcase made from the dried bark and leaves of a banana tree arrives at the Memorial Park to pay his respects shortly after President Barack Obama laid a wreath in honor of those who died after an al Qaeda attack...more

A man wearing a suit and carrying a briefcase made from the dried bark and leaves of a banana tree arrives at the Memorial Park to pay his respects shortly after President Barack Obama laid a wreath in honor of those who died after an al Qaeda attack in 1998 at the compound of the former U.S. Embassy in Kenya's capital Nairobi July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

