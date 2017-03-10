Edition:
President Trump's first 50 days

President-elect Donald J. Trump arrives at the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch as U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administers the oath. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania attend the Inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania attend the Commander in Chief/Salute to Armed Forces Ball in honor of his inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
President Trump holds up a signed executive order to advance construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
President Trump delivers remarks during a visit to the Central Intelligence Agency in Langley, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
President Trump is welcomed as he speaks to commanders and coalition representatives during a visit to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
President Trump tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding facilities in Newport News, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
President Trump looks at exhibits as he visits the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington. The quote from boxer and activist Muhammad Ali, "I shook up the world!" is painted at the end of the hall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump looks at exhibits as he visits the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington. The quote from boxer and activist Muhammad Ali, "I shook up the world!" is painted at the end of the hall.

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Joseph Kushner holds up a toy Marine One as his grandfather, President Trump, holds hands with him and his sister Arabella as they depart aboard Marine One from the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
President Trump kisses his wife Melania during a "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
Judge Neil Gorsuch shakes hands with President Trump as Gorsuch's wife Louise applauds after Trump nominated Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
President Trump holds up a pen after signing the HBCU executive order in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe attend dinner with President Trump and his wife Melania at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
Journalist are seen reflected as White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by President Trump in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan applaud as President Trump arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
White House Director of Oval Office Operations Keith Schiller carries a red USA hat and a copy of Fortune magazine with President Trump on the cover as he and Communications Director Sean Spicer deplane from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House Director of Oval Office Operations Keith Schiller carries a red USA hat and a copy of Fortune magazine with President Trump on the cover as he and Communications Director Sean Spicer deplane from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews.

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway sits as President Trump welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically black colleges and universities in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
President Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
National security adviser General Michael Flynn arrives to deliver a statement during the daily briefing at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
President Trump, trailed by senior adviser Steve Bannon, boards Air Force One to return to Washington after spending the weekend at the Mar-a-Lago Club. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
President Trump pulls a chair out for Paula White from the New Christian Destiny Center to as they attend a meeting regarding the supreme court nomination in the Roosevelt room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
President Trump hugs a supporter he invited onstage to speak during a "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
President Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet a marching band as they arrive at Trump International Golf club to watch Super Bowl LI in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
President Trump, joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump, joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office.

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
President Trump receives a figurine of a sheriff during a meeting with county sheriffs at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie, his wife Mary Pat Christie and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stand as President Trump signs H.J.Res. 41, providing for congressional disapproval of a rule submitted by the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to Disclosure of Payments by Resource Extraction Issuers in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie, his wife Mary Pat Christie and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stand as President Trump signs H.J.Res. 41, providing for congressional disapproval of a rule submitted by the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to Disclosure of Payments by Resource Extraction Issuers in the Oval Office.

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
President Trump is applauded after signing H.R. 225 in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
President Trump arrives to announce his nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the empty associate justice seat of the U.S. Supreme Court. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
White House aide Omarosa Manigault directs traffic as President Trump welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically black colleges and universities in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
President Trump takes questions during a news conference at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
President Trump and Ben Carson, his nominee to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, look at the exhibit dedicated to Carson's distinguished career as a neurosurgeon during a visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump and Ben Carson, his nominee to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, look at the exhibit dedicated to Carson's distinguished career as a neurosurgeon during a visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall.

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
President Trump attends a healthcare meeting with key House Committee Chairmen at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
President Trump escorts British Prime Minister Theresa May after their meeting at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
A photo of President Trump's late father Fred Trump sits behind him as he gives an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
President Trump pauses as he talks to journalists who are members of the White house travel pool on board Air Force One during his flight to Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
