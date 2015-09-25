President Xi goes to Washington
President Obama and first lady Michelle wave from the White House balcony with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan during an official State Visit in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama shakes hands with Chinese President Xi during a welcoming ceremony at the White House. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
China's first lady Peng Liyuan stands as U.S. first lady Michelle Obama embraces kids from the Yu Ying Public Charter School during a visit to the Smithsonian Zoo. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during an arrival ceremony at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama greets Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping watch as members of the "Old Guard" fife and drum corps march by at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping greet guests. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michelle Obama stands with China's first lady Madame Peng Liyuan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping and their delegations meet at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during an arrival ceremony at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Chinese President Xi Jinping talks with guests. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Obama welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Pope visits Ground Zero
Pope Francis joins an inter-faith service at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum
Welcome to Greece
After arduous journeys, emotional migrants reach land on the Greek islands of Kos and Lesbos.
Pope speaks at United Nations
Pope Francis tells the annual gathering of world leaders that greed is destroying the Earth's resources and aggravating poverty.
Pope Francis in NYC
Pope Francis begins his visit to New York City.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.