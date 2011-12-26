" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Presidential vacation

Monday, December 26, 2011

A sign that means "Welcome Obama Family" is posted near the house, where President Barack Obama is staying while he is on Christmas vacation, in Hawaii, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Monday, December 26, 2011

A sign that means "Welcome Obama Family" is posted near the house, where President Barack Obama is staying while he is on Christmas vacation, in Hawaii, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
1 / 12
Monday, December 26, 2011

A Secret Service Agent holds open the SUV door for President Barack Obama (not pictured) upon his arrival at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, December 26, 2011

A Secret Service Agent holds open the SUV door for President Barack Obama (not pictured) upon his arrival at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 12
Monday, December 26, 2011

A woman takes a picture of President Barack Obama with her iPhone upon his arrival at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, December 26, 2011

A woman takes a picture of President Barack Obama with her iPhone upon his arrival at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 12
Monday, December 26, 2011

President Barack Obama arrives at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, December 26, 2011

President Barack Obama arrives at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
4 / 12
Monday, December 26, 2011

President Barack Obama poses with a family as he greets U.S. Marines and their families having Christmas lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, December 26, 2011

President Barack Obama poses with a family as he greets U.S. Marines and their families having Christmas lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
5 / 12
Monday, December 26, 2011

President Barack Obama tries to evade the wandering fingers of 8-month-old Cooper Wall Wagner as he poses for a picture with his parents, Captain Greg Wagner and Meredith Wagner as Obama met U.S. Marines and their families having lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base in Hawaii, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, December 26, 2011

President Barack Obama tries to evade the wandering fingers of 8-month-old Cooper Wall Wagner as he poses for a picture with his parents, Captain Greg Wagner and Meredith Wagner as Obama met U.S. Marines and their families having lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base in Hawaii, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
6 / 12
Monday, December 26, 2011

First lady Michelle Obama hugs a woman as she greets U.S. Marines and their families having Christmas lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, December 26, 2011

First lady Michelle Obama hugs a woman as she greets U.S. Marines and their families having Christmas lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
7 / 12
Monday, December 26, 2011

President Barack Obama poses with a family including their shy son as he greets U.S. Marines and their families having Christmas lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, December 26, 2011

President Barack Obama poses with a family including their shy son as he greets U.S. Marines and their families having Christmas lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
8 / 12
Monday, December 26, 2011

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look at one-month-old Adeline Hernandez Whitney as her father William (right) takes their picture as the Obamas met U.S. Marines and their families having Christmas lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, December 26, 2011

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look at one-month-old Adeline Hernandez Whitney as her father William (right) takes their picture as the Obamas met U.S. Marines and their families having Christmas lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
9 / 12
Monday, December 26, 2011

President Barack Obama walks with first lady Michelle Obama (2nd R), and their daughters Malia (2nd L) and Sasha into a Christmas morning church service at Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay in Hawaii, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, December 26, 2011

President Barack Obama walks with first lady Michelle Obama (2nd R), and their daughters Malia (2nd L) and Sasha into a Christmas morning church service at Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay in Hawaii, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
10 / 12
Monday, December 26, 2011

President Barack Obama makes phone calls to 10 American service members stationed around the world from his vacation rental home in Kailua, Hawaii in this handout photo December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout

Monday, December 26, 2011

President Barack Obama makes phone calls to 10 American service members stationed around the world from his vacation rental home in Kailua, Hawaii in this handout photo December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout

Close
11 / 12
Monday, December 26, 2011

President Barack Obama's motorcade passes by a large Christmas Tree following a round of golf at Kaneohe Bay Marine Base on Christmas Eve in Hawaii, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, December 26, 2011

President Barack Obama's motorcade passes by a large Christmas Tree following a round of golf at Kaneohe Bay Marine Base on Christmas Eve in Hawaii, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
12 / 12

Presidential vacation

Presidential vacation Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Young Kim Jong-il

Young Kim Jong-il
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

8:51pm GMT

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

8:30pm GMT

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

7:50pm GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

6:10pm GMT

Eagle vs drone

All Collections

Eagle vs drone

5:35pm GMT

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

All Collections

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

5:10pm GMT

Man sets fire on busy Hong Kong subway

All Collections

Man sets fire on busy Hong Kong subway

5:10pm GMT

Venezuela's signs of crisis

All Collections

Venezuela's signs of crisis

4:45pm GMT

View More Slideshows »