Presidents and Popes

Pope John Paul II shakes hands with President Ronald Reagan at the Vatican, June 6, 1987. REUTERS/File

Vice President George Bush and his wife Barbara with Pope John Paul II at the Vatican, June 24, 1985. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace

President George Bush and first lady Barbara Bush with Pope John Paul II at the Vatican. REUTERS/Pool/File

President George Bush applauds Pope John Paul II after a welcoming ceremony at the Vatican, November 8, 1991. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Pope John Paul II and President Bill Clinton are protected by umbrellas as they give brief remarks in Denver, Colorado, August 12, 1993. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Pope John Paul II gestures from the balcony as he talks with President George W. Bush at the Pope's summer residence in Castelgandolfo, July 23, 2001. REUTERS/Vatican

President George W. Bush gives a speech during his meeting with Pope John Paul II at the Pontiff's summer residence in Castelgandolfo, July 23, 2001. REUTERS/Files

President George W. Bush, first lady Laura Bush, and former presidents George Bush and Bill Clinton pay homage to Pope John Paul II while viewing the late pontiff's body in the Vatican's St. Peter's Basilica, April 6, 2005. REUTERS/Danilo Schiavella/Pool

President George W. Bush presents Pope Benedict XVI with a hand carved stick as they exchange gifts at the Vatican, June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Pope Benedict XVI waves as President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush clap from a balcony at the White House, April 16, 2008. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis exchanges gifts with President Obama during a private audience at the Vatican City, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool

Pope Francis talks with President Obama during a private audience at the Vatican City, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool

President Obama walks beside Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

