Presidents and Popes
Pope John Paul II shakes hands with President Ronald Reagan at the Vatican, June 6, 1987. REUTERS/File
Vice President George Bush and his wife Barbara with Pope John Paul II at the Vatican, June 24, 1985. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace
President George Bush and first lady Barbara Bush with Pope John Paul II at the Vatican. REUTERS/Pool/File
President George Bush applauds Pope John Paul II after a welcoming ceremony at the Vatican, November 8, 1991. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Pope John Paul II and President Bill Clinton are protected by umbrellas as they give brief remarks in Denver, Colorado, August 12, 1993. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Pope John Paul II gestures from the balcony as he talks with President George W. Bush at the Pope's summer residence in Castelgandolfo, July 23, 2001. REUTERS/Vatican
President George W. Bush gives a speech during his meeting with Pope John Paul II at the Pontiff's summer residence in Castelgandolfo, July 23, 2001. REUTERS/Files
President George W. Bush, first lady Laura Bush, and former presidents George Bush and Bill Clinton pay homage to Pope John Paul II while viewing the late pontiff's body in the Vatican's St. Peter's Basilica, April 6, 2005. REUTERS/Danilo...more
President George W. Bush presents Pope Benedict XVI with a hand carved stick as they exchange gifts at the Vatican, June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Benedict XVI waves as President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush clap from a balcony at the White House, April 16, 2008. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis exchanges gifts with President Obama during a private audience at the Vatican City, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
Pope Francis talks with President Obama during a private audience at the Vatican City, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
President Obama walks beside Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Pope visits Cuba
Pope Francis makes his landmark trip to Cuba.
Earth from above
Dynamic views of our planet from above.
Paragliders of Kabul
A group of young Afghans is taking to the skies of the capital.
Frankfurt Auto Show
Concepts and reveals at the world's biggest motor show.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.