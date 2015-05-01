Edition:
Presidents behind bars

Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is seen behind bars during his trial at a court in Cairo, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
1 / 14
Arrested former Philippine president Joseph Estrada settles down during his first day in prison April 25, 2001 at the Philippine police headquarters. The disgraced leader and his son were arrested in connection with the case of economic plunder, a crime punishable by death in the Philippines. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
2 / 14
Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori (R) prepares to leave the courtroom after listening to his sentence during his trial at the Special Police Headquarters in Lima April 7, 2009. Fujimori was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison, the first time a democratically elected Latin American president was found guilty in his own country of human rights crimes. REUTERS/Francisco Medina/Justice Palace/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2009
3 / 14
Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein yells in court as he receives his verdict, as a bailiff attempts to silence him, during his trial held under tight security in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone November 5, 2006. A visibly shaken Saddam Hussein was found guilty of crimes against humanity and sentenced to hang. REUTERS/David Furst/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2006
4 / 14
Former Liberian President Charles Taylor (bottom) awaits the start of the prosecution's closing arguments during his trial at the U.N.-backed Special Court for Sierra Leone in Leidschendam February 8, 2011. Appeals judges upheld the conviction of Taylor, reaffirming the 50-year prison sentence he was given for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during Sierra Leone's civil war. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Reuters / Tuesday, February 08, 2011
5 / 14
Former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic sits defiantly in the courtroom for the second day of his trial at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia at The Hague February 13, 2002. Milosevic died in 2006 while on trial in The Hague for war crimes including genocide during the disintegration of socialist Yugoslavia in the 1990s. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
6 / 14
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert (R) arrives at Jerusalem district court September 25, 2009. An Israeli court convicted Olmert of accepting a six-figure sum in bribes linked to a real-estate deal. REUTERS/Amit Shabi/Pool

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2009
7 / 14
Former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, now a sitting lawmaker in the lower house of Congress, sits on a wheelchair as she makes her way towards the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court in Quezon City, Metro Manila October 29, 2012. Arroyo was on trial for plunder charges of misusing state lottery fund, a litmus test for the government's ability to tackle entrenched corruption in the poor Southeast Asian nation. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2012
8 / 14
Opposition leader and former Maldives' President Mohamed Nasheed arrives at Mal'e City with police officers, for the first hearing of the trial held at Criminal Court in Male, February 23, 2015. Police in Maldives arrested Nasheed after a court said he might flee the country to avoid hearings on terrorism charges, leading to clashes between his supporters and authorities. REUTERS/Waheed Mohamed

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
9 / 14
Egypt's ousted President Hosni Mubarak sits inside a dock at the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo April 15, 2013. An Egyptian court began a retrial of Mubarak and his sons for allegedly diverting public funds earmarked for the renovation of presidential palaces to upgrade family properties. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2013
10 / 14
Former Israeli president Moshe Katsav (2nd R) walks towards the entrance to Maasiyahu prison in Ramle, near Tel Aviv, December 7, 2011. Katsav is serving a seven-year prison term for rape. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2011
11 / 14
Panama's former dictator Manuel Noriega is seen next to police officers upon his arrival at Renacer prison, outside Panama City December 11, 2011. Noriega, Panama's drug-running military dictator of the 1980s, was extradited back to the country and taken straight to prison to serve a 20-year sentence for the murders of opponents during his rule. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2011
12 / 14
Former Haitian dictator Jean Claude "Baby-Doc" Duvalier wipes sweat from his brow during an appeals court hearing in Port-au-Prince February 28, 2013. Duvalier died of a heart attack in 2014, closing the book on a political dynasty notorious for human rights abuses and corruption in the poorest country in the Americas. After spending 25 years in France, Duvalier returned to his Caribbean homeland in January 2011 and was briefly detained on charges of corruption, theft and misappropriation of funds. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2013
13 / 14
Former dictator Augusto Pinochet (C), accompanied by two bodyguards, arrives to attend a mass in a chapel located inside his countryside residence in Bucalemu, 130 km west of Santiago, Chile, January 9, 2005. A Chilean court said in 2014 it had completed a decade-long investigation into the origin of Pinochet's fortune and the general's suspected embezzlement of public funds. REUTERS/Victor Rojas

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
14 / 14
